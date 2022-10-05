Elk County Catholic 3, Kane 1
KANE — After Kane claimed set one, Elk County Catholic rebounded to defeat the Lady Wolves in four (26-28, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10).
Tori Newton led ECC with 20 kills and two aces, while Madison Marzullo added 15 kills and two blocks. Reagan Bauer had 11 kills and three aces, Kiri Emmert handed out 48 assists and Gabby Weisner led ECC’s back row.
Maddie Dougherty and Emma Swanson each had four digs, but the DuBois volleyball team rolled over Bradford in straight sets on Tuesday (25-10, 25-9, 25-10).
The Lady Owls return to action Thursday with a trip to Brockway.
Oswayo Valley 3, Austin 0
SHINGLEHOUSE — Avaree Kellert turned in 12 kills, nine digs, three aces, two assists and a block to power Oswayo Valley over Austin in straight sets (25-13, 25-18, 25-15).
Olivia Cook added 10 kills, three digs, three aces and three blocks for the Lady Green Wave, while Praylan Perkins added nine kills, seven digs and 13 service points. Trinity Lundy tacked on two aces, two digs and 27 assists.
Ella Brewer led Austin with 19 digs, while Isabella Rees had five blocks and six digs and Jade Williams added five kills and five digs.
Otto-Eldred 3,
Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES — Katie Sheeler’s 15 kills and five digs powered Otto-Eldred over Northern Potter in straight sets (25-22, 25-10, 25-20).
Anna Merry added 31 assists for the Lady Terrors, while Kate Rhinehart had eight kills and Addie Bell turned in four kills. Rebecca Martin led NoPo with six kills, 10 digs and a block.
Haylee Chapman added 14 digs for NoPo, while Kayden Brown turned in seven assists, 12 digs and three aces.
Port Allegany 3, Smethport 0
PORT ALLEGANY — Port Allegany used 22 aces to lead a straight-set victory over Smethport (25-13, 25-18, 25-17).
Madeline Smith had 11 kills for the Lady Gators, while Leigha Nelson had 17 assists and Ella Moses added 11 digs and two blocks.
Baylee Fitzsimmons led Smethport with two service points, 22 digs, an assist and an ace. Alyn Thomas had two points, two aces and 10 kills, Kaylee Swanson had four points, five digs, three kills and an ace, and Madi Faes poured on 16 assists, seven digs and a point.
