Both teams had reason to celebrate Thursday evening.
The Bradford volleyball team celebrated its four seniors ahead of its match against Oswayo Valley, each side’s final contest of the regular season. OV, meanwhile, celebrated after a victory that completed its second consecutive undefeated regular campaign.
OV’s big-time hitters were out early and often against the Lady Owls, powering a victory in straight sets (25-16, 25-9, 25-13). Like they did in 2021, the Lady Green Wave enter the District 9 playoffs with a perfect record, and will now seek to avenge their loss in last year’s Class A final.
“They’re excited about it,” OV head coach Ken Kellert said of his team’s perfect season. “They want to go to states, so I hope they can keep playing and keep pushing themselves.”
OV’s powerful offense wasted no time making its presence felt against Bradford, as Makenna Manning, Olivia Cook and Avaree Kellert each had big kills during an 11-4 run that opened the match. Bradford fought back to 13-10, and then to 18-14.
Some nice blocks at the net kept the Lady Owls in the first set, but OV’s offense was too strong. OV then jumped out to a 13-3 in the second set, beating Bradford’s defense and taking advantage of the Lady Owls’ mistakes.
The sides traded shots to start the third set, opening at 6-6 before OV held a 12-10 advantage.
Bradford’s net presence returned until OV went on a mid-set run that got it all the way to match point. An ace from Avaree Kellert — one of her 16 in the match — finished it.
“We have a lot of talent and we’ve learned over the years how to use blocks and hit around them,” Ken Kellert said. “There are a lot of different things we can do offensively because a lot of our players are really talented.”
Avaree Kellert added four aces, 10 digs and three assists to go with her 16 kills. Olivia Cook had 11 kills, four aces, 12 digs and a block, Praylan Perkins had five kills, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace, and Trinity Lundy chipped in with two aces, five digs, 31 assists and a kill.
Kalie Dixon led the Lady Owls with four digs and four assists. Emma Swanson had four kills, Lydia Sarnoski added six blocks, Lily Wells handed out six assists and Taylor Gigliotti contributed three kills.
“We knew this game was going to come down to defense and serve receive,” Bradford head coach Haley Vinelli said. “(OV) has some height, which we lack, but it was crucial that our middles read the setter to make sure they’re where they need to be.
“When our middles were doing their job and blocking, we were able to compete and stay in the game. When our middles were late, OV dominated the net.”
Bradford recognized its four senior players ahead of the match, a group that Vinelli said was crucial in her first year as head coach.
“This being my first year, I relied a lot on our seniors,” Vinelli said. “I went into this season not really knowing a lot about the Lady Owls but I quickly realized that it was a lot different then when I played. I’ve said it from the beginning, teamwork was going to be the most important thing for us.”
Emma Tyger, Maddie Dougherty, Swanson and Sarnoski were each key contributors to Bradford’s 5-12 finish, some at the net and some in the back line.
“They are a talented group of girls and amazing things can be done when they’re working together,” Vinelli said. “I wish I had the seniors when they were starting out as freshmen; I really think we could’ve been unstoppable. I hope the seniors are happy to be leaving with both Megan and I as their coaches.”
Bradford will conclude its season Saturday at the Elk County Tournament, while OV will await the release of the Class A playoff bracket as it seeks a return trip to the finals.