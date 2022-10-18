SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley and Port Allegany brought the North Tier League’s two best records into Monday evening’s showdown.
As they have time and time again, however, the Lady Green Wave re-affirmed why they’ll be the NTL champions again in 2022, and why they’re a game away from another undefeated trip through the conference. OV won in straight sets — 25-13, 25-21, 25-7 — to improve to 15-0 in the NTL.
Avaree Kellert led the way with 12 kills, 12 aces, 19 digs and a block. Praylan Perkins added seven kills, 23 digs and an ace, while Olivia Cook turend in six kills, 19 digs, two blocks, an ace and an assist. Trinity Lundy chipped in with seven aces, five digs, 23 assists and a kill.
Amber Funk led Port while 10 digs, while Leigha Nelson added 14 assists. Madeline Smith had eight kills and Kyla Andreano had nine service points.
AUSTIN — Katie Sheeler recorded 10 kills, six digs and three aces to power Otto-Eldred over Austin in four sets (25-16, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16).
Kate Rhinehart added eight kills and three digs for O-E, while Anna Merry posted 30 assists, four digs and four aces.
Ella Brewer led Austin with 25 digs. Marah Fowler had 25 assists and seven digs, Isabella Rees added six kills and seven blocks, and Jade Williams contributed 11 kills and a block.
Coudersport 3, Cameron County 0
EMPORIUM — Coudersport rolled over Cameron County in straight sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-13) behind Emily Eckert’s three kills, four digs, five aces and 31 assists.
Sierra Myers added 21 kills, three digs, an ace and an assist, while Emilee Ruter tacked on 35 digs and two aces.
GALETON — After a close first set, Galeton took control and won in three against Smethport (25-23, 25-14, 25-19).
Baylee Fitzsimmons led Smethport with nine service points, five aces, 19 digs, 12 assists and two kills. Alyn Thomas had two points, six kills, a dig and a block.
Elizabeth Hungiville turned in six points, three aces, three digs, a kill and a block for the Lady Hubbers, while Kaylee Swanson added six points, three aces, six digs and five kills.
Elk County Catholic 3, Brockway 0
BROCKWAY — Lucy Klawuhn’s nine kills and four aces helped power Elk County Catholic to a straight-set victory over Brockway (25-14, 25-9, 25-11).
Reagan Bauer added eight kills and six aces for ECC. Maddie Bierley had seven kills, Kiri Emmert turned in 28 assists and Madison Marzullo helped with six kills and two aces.