SHINGLEHOUSE — Oswayo Valley and Port Allegany brought the North Tier League’s two best records into Monday evening’s showdown.

As they have time and time again, however, the Lady Green Wave re-affirmed why they’ll be the NTL champions again in 2022, and why they’re a game away from another undefeated trip through the conference. OV won in straight sets — 25-13, 25-21, 25-7 — to improve to 15-0 in the NTL.

