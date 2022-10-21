DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls volleyball team celebrated its five seniors in style Thursday, rolling to a straight-set victory over Smethport (25-10, 25-11, 25-14).

Anna Merry turned in 19 assists, six aces and three kills for the Lady Terrors, while Katie Sheeler had 10 kills. Brooke Close added four kills and four aces, while Carrie Drummond recorded four kills and six digs.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos