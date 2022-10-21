DUKE CENTER — The Otto-Eldred girls volleyball team celebrated its five seniors in style Thursday, rolling to a straight-set victory over Smethport (25-10, 25-11, 25-14).
Anna Merry turned in 19 assists, six aces and three kills for the Lady Terrors, while Katie Sheeler had 10 kills. Brooke Close added four kills and four aces, while Carrie Drummond recorded four kills and six digs.
“I thought it was a great night for our five seniors,’ O-E head coach Fawn Miller said. “We turned in a really nice offensive effort, had a lot of kills on the outside and our hitters looked sharp.”
The win finished a 12-4 North Tier League campaign for O-E, which finished tied for second place with Port Allegany. The Lady Terrors’ core of athletes will now look forward to the District 9 Class A playoff tournament, in which they reached the quarterfinals last season.
Baylee Fitzsimmons led Smethport with 18 digs, four service points, five assists and a kill. Alyn Thomas added two points, two blocks, a dig and a kill, while Kaylee Swanson tacked on two aces, eight digs, two kills and a point.
ST. MARYS — Tori Newton’s 12 kills led ECC over St. Marys, as the Lady Crusaders completed a perfect, 14-0 regular season.
Reagan Bauer had eight kills and seven aces for ECC, while Madison Maruzllo added eight kills and two aces. Kiri Emmert had 31 assists.
“These girls have worked so hard this season,” ECC coach Tricia Bauer said. “They are fun to watch and I am so happy for them that they earned a 14-0 regular season record, but I know that they aren’t done.”
Galeton 3, Port Allegany 2
GALETON — Galeton closed the North Tier League volleyball season with an upset of Port Allegany, winning in five sets.
Ella Moses led Port with 18 kills, 23 points and five aces. Madeline Smith had 17 kills, 25 digs and 10 points, and Kayleigha Dowell had nine kills, 25 points, five aces and six blocks.
Leigha Nelson had 44 assists and 16 points while Amber Funk added 27 digs.
AUSTIN — Coudersport held on against Austin, gutting out a fifth and decisive set to win its last regular season match (11-25, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 12-15).
Marah Fowler led Austin with 17 assists, 13 digs and six aces. Kendyl Welsh added five kills and four aces and Ella Brewer added 23 digs.
EMPORIUM — Northern Potter out-lasted Cameron County, repelling CC’s first and third-set victories to win in five (25-14, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-13).
Rebecca Martin turned in 10 kills and 16 digs for NoPo, while Molly Cady added 11 kills and 16 digs. Kayden Brown had 25 assists and 29 digs, Haylee Chapman recorded eight kills and 29 digs and Reagan Slawson contributed 31 digs.
Aubree Lorenzo led CC with 17 points, 12 kills and five aces. Caitlyn Palumbo tacked on seven points, 13 kills and two aces, Navaeh Speath added 10 points, eight kills and two blocks, and Kendall Richards had 35 assists.