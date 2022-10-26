PORT ALLEGANY — After making it to the District 9 Class A playoffs for the first time in several years, the Port Allegany girls volleyball team was swept from the bracket by Clarion-Limestone in three sets.
Claiming a 13-5 record and 12-4 in-conference, the first winning record for the Lady Gators in four years, they entered postseason play with the No. 7 seed.
“(It took) a lot of hard work to get here,” said Port Allegany head coach Matt Burr on earning a playoff berth. “They worked since they were in seventh grade or younger to get here. The last few years they haven’t done so great throughout the season as far as record but everyday we come in and work.”
In the opening set, the Lady Gators and Lady Lions fought back and forth, unable to separate the deficit by more than three for the first half. While the Lady Lions were leading the way in terms of scoring during the opening nine points, the Port defense at the net and point-producting spikes managed to take a 10-9 lead before suffering a 8-3 run.
Despite a late-set comeback from the Lady Gators, they would lose the first set, 25-20.
In the second set, the Lady Lions opened up with an offensive barrage, scoring nine points to the Lady Gators’ three. They would eventually run up the score to 19-8 before Port finally found some momentum.
Passing smoothly, setting up powerful slams and forcing and taking advantage of their oponnent’s mistakes, Port got a glimmer of hope during the midst of a 14-4 run that brought them to within one point at 23-22.
“If we can pass the ball we can hit the ball, but if we get into a slump where we can’t pass it gets hard and we get down. Once we started getting a few points, it picked our momentum up,” said Burr on the 14-4 scoring run in the second set. “They knew at that point they could win, of course we came up a little short but it’s just sticking with that mindset.”
Despite their best efforts, the Lady Lions ended the scoring run and finished the second set with two quick consecutive points, winning the second set 25-22.
With elimination and the end of the season on the line, Port Allegany fought hard to keep the game close, desperately putting their bodies on the line with diving digs, significantly improved defense around the net and slams that seemed impossible to return. More than halfway through what would be the final set, the Gators were down only two points, at 15-13.
However, as in the first two sets, C-L was able to force a scoring run with their brick wall defense at the net and constant returns of which Port could not keep up with. The Lions two-point lead turned to eight as they ran the score to 22-14.
While Port did manage to string a few consecutive points late in the match, their season ended with miscuces on defense and a final score of 25-19.
Senior Leigha Nelson ran the offense for the Gators with 24 assists throughout three sets. Freshman Jenna Renner led the teams in kills with 11 while also picking up two aces. Sophomore Ella Moses ended the night with 12 service points, seven kills, one ace, a block and eight digs. Kayleigha Dowell had 11 service points, one ace, five kills and 15 digs.
“I think this was a positive year for us. We haven’t had a winning season in four years. We finally did more than a winning season,” said Burr. “I’m sure all the girls wish we could have done a little better in the playoffs but that’s how it goes.”
C-L will move on to play No. 2 Oswayo Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the road.