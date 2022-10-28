SHINGLEHOUSE — Clarion-Limestone hoped to end its second trip North the same way it did its first.
After the Lady Lions eliminated one North Tier League girls volleyball team on Tuesday, however, Oswayo Valley had other ideas Thursday evening.
OV used calculated passing, rhythmic defense and offense from every direction to ensure it wouldn’t suffer the same fate Port Allegany did two days prior. The Lady Green Wave not only avoided an upset, but swept its way over C-L, winning in straight sets (25-8, 25-14, 25-20) to advance to the District 9 Class A semifinals.
Avaree Kellert led the OV effort with 17 kills, 16 digs, two aces and an assist, as she and others provided offensive firepower the Lady Lions simply couldn’t match.
“This was a really good team effort; we played together and communicated,” OV head coach Ken Kellert said. “The biggest thing with the kids is they need to play together and not bicker, and we were able to do that. We had the crowd on our side which helped build momentum, too.”
OV fell behind early in every set but rebounded quickly each time.
After dropping the first two points of set one, the Lady Green Wave won the next six, including three aces from Trinity Lundy. After a superb defensive play saved a point and won serve back to OV, an ace by Praylan Perkins forced a C-L timeout at 9-3.
The break didn’t seem to help, however, as C-L couldn’t find any holes in OV’s defense. OV’s defenders were in rhythm all night, as its back line fought off C-L’s attacks and squeezed the middle of the court.
“These girls are really talented,” Ken Kellert said. “They can read hitters very well, they study a lot of film and they learn from mistakes they’ve made before.”
C-L called another timeout at 16-6 as Lundy and Perkins got in on the defensive effort. Despite C-L’s concentrated efforts to stop Avaree Kellert and OV’s outside hitters with double blocks, the Lady Lions just couldn’t do it.
After OV finished the first set on an 8-0 run, C-L won the first five points of set two. Olivia Cook joined the party with a big kill that finished a four-point run to bring OV back, however, and before long, a kill from Kellert gave OV a 7-6 advantage.
Kellert went on a little offensive run of her own to force a C-L timeout at 11-8. The Lady Lions, hindered by rotation errors, did a better job of keeping pace in the second set but didn’t have the offense to match OV.
With a sizable lead in hand, a soft kill by Kellert, a hit out of bounds by C-L and an ace by Sophia Komenda finished the second stanza for OV.
The third set saw more of the same from the Lady Green Wave, which seemed to come at C-L with offense from an unlimited number of sources.
C-L kept it close through the first half, and when it appeared OV was bound for another run, the Lady Lions battled back and stayed in the set. Leading 18-16, however, OV took control the rest of the way and finished punching its ticket back to the semifinals.
Cook finished with eight kills, 17 digs, two assists and an ace for OV. Perkins added 21 digs, four kills and two aces, while Lundy had 10 digs, three aces, 26 assists and a kill.
“We have really good verticals, and that helps with jumping over blockers,” Ken Kellert said. “They’re quick to the ball and quick to hit, and they’re really good at seeing blockers and being able to hit around them.”
OV brought itself to a win away from going back to the Class A final, where it lost to Clarion a year ago. OV will get a rematch with Clarion in this year’s semis, however, and will do so on its own court.
For a senior-heavy, battle-tested team like the Lady Green Wave, they’ll get their biggest test yet on Tuesday when they welcome the five-time defending District champions and two-time defending PIAA champs.
“They played very well tonight, played as a team and came together,” Kellert said. “They’ve learned to keep pushing. If you get yourself down, you’re going to keep messing up. Hopefully, they can keep pushing through it.”