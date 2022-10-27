KANE — With one game separating Kane from a trip to the District 9 Class 2A Championship match, the Lady Wolves faced off against Cranberry, sweeping them with ironclad defense and well-oiled offense.
Kane’s journey into the playoffs was near-perfect, ending their season 14-2, losing their two games to Elk County Catholic. The Lady Wolves qualified as one of the four teams to compete for a title and earned them the No. 2 seed.
“It was the road of relative consistancy. These guys continued to get better consistantly from the very beginning until we got to this point, and we talk about not being at our peak yet, there’s still a lot of stuff that we need to do a little better,” said Kane head coach Judy Kessler. “(Our team’s) mental consistancy has been exceptional. My kids dont panic, they just continue to do what their supposed to do and continue to play.”
In the opening set, the Lady Wolves dominated over the Lady Berrries, initially racing out to a 5-0 lead with consistant passing finished off by powerful spikes that the Lady Berries failed to return. Matched with the at-the-net defense, especially from junior Mia Anderson, who ended the night with a team-high four blocks on the night, the Lady Wolves quickly strung together points against the seemingly shell-shocked Cranberry squad. Kane finished off the first set on a 11-6 run that stretched the lead to 13 and gave them a 25-12 win.
“Without defense, you can have the best hitters in the world but youre not going to win consistently,” said Kessler. “Defense wins championships because defense allows your offense to run.”
If the first set was a story of Kane dominance, the second was one of Cranberry resiliance and runs by both teams. The Lady Berries quickly regrouped and kept the game close, matching the Lady Wolves point for point. Anytime Kane went on a scoring run, Cranberry responded with their own. While the Lady Berries came close to knotting the late-game score, bringing it to within two points at 22-20, they failed to complete the comeback and a few of their own miscues and a slam from Anderson gave the Lady Wolves the 25-21 victory.
The Lady Wolves opened up hot in the third, pushing a 6-0 scoring run that stretched their lead to 13-7 through the first half of the final set. With Kane just six points away from earning their spot in the championship round, once again the Lady Berries crawled through a 6-2 run and eventually were down just one at 24-23.
In a dramatic final possession, with both teams fighting back and forth, the Lady Wolves won off a slam from senior Mackenzie Blanketship, sealing their sweep and ticket to the finals.
“Cranberry is a very tough team, they’re very solid. That first set I think they were a little tired. It’s a little hard coming off the bus from so far away but you see what happens when they get in the sets two and three,” said Kessler.
Blankenship led the Lady Wolves on offense with nine kills, two aces and a pair of blocks. Anderson tied Maya Smith for second most kills with four and Jayna Johnson conducted the offense against the Lady Berries with 13 assists, collecting a kill and an ace along the way.
Kane will move on to play either Punxsutawney or Keystone in the District 9 Class 2A finals at a neutral site on Nov. 1 for the championship title.
“It’s that solidarity that this team has (that will enable our success going forward),” said Kessler. “Defensively, offensively, they are a really super tight-knit group. When they’re on the court and in practice, it’s a lot of good vibes that they give to each other. They’re super supportive and it increases their level of play.”