Something has to give in the District 9 girls volleyball playoffs.
Elk County Catholic and Oswayo Valley enter the tournament as the top two seeds and could be on the path to a rematch of last year’s Class A semifinals. Only one can finish the tournament still undefeated, however, and the coming days will decide which program — if either — that will be.
ECC and OV are two of three teams that received a bye into the D9 Class A quarterfinals. OV begins the tournament 19-0 overall and ECC is 14-0, as each squad has impressed throughout the fall.
OV will await either No. 7 Port Allegany or No. 10 Clarion-Limestone, which will square off in the first round tonight.
The Lady Gators had a promising regular season behind their experienced core of upperclassmen, finishing tied for second in the North Tier League with Otto-Eldred. After missing the playoffs the last few years, head coach Matt Burr’s team is ready to make a run in its return to the District tournament.
“We started playing better at the end of last year and got close,” Burr said. “We hope that we can play well in the playoffs and show what we’re capable of doing.
“We have outsides, strong sides, weak sides and middles who all hit pretty well. We’ve worked on our receive and on our passes, hoping to get some good swings at the ball. We have some girls in the front row who can swing and some in the back row who can swing and pass, so if our defense plays like we’re capable of, we’ll be OK.”
A win tonight would give Port its third shot at OV this season. The Lady Gators won the first two sets of their first matchup against OV, but the Lady Green Wave have taken six consecutive sets since.
“We don’t know much about (C-L) and I’m not looking past (tonight) because we need to get past that to get another shot at Oswayo Valley,” Burr said. “Our receive and our passes weren’t what they needed to be against OV this last time, so hopefully if we see them again, we’ll be more prepared for it.”
Otto-Eldred is seeded third and will await either No. 6 Clarion or No. 11 Sheffield in the quarterfinals. Head coach Fawn Miller’s team ran into top-seeded Clarion in last year’s tournament, but the four-time reigning District 9 champions and back-to-back reigning PIAA Class A champions lost much of their firepower from 2021.
Still, with a robust regular-season schedule, Clarion may be as good of a sixth-seed as one could find.
“We recognize that Clarion is better than what their record reflects,” O-E head coach Fawn Miller said. “If that’s the team we end up playing, we understand the seedings don’t really apply and they’re a well-coached program.
“Defensively, we’re working on making adjustments to get over to the strong-side hitter. We know that’s Clarion’s offensive go-to, so we’re looking to make some adjustments to deal with that and clean up our serve receive. We made some little errors down the stretch that we’ll need to clean up.”
Miller’s group tied with Port for second in the NTL. Veterans line the floor for O-E, including Anna Merry at setter, Brooke Close at libero and Katie Sheeler as the team’s premier hitter.
“We’ve made the playoffs the last two years so I have players that have been on the big stage before,” Miller said. “We put a lot on (Sheeler’s) shoulders. When other teams look at her, they think, ‘Wow, she can hit,’ but she is a very solid defensive player and can play balls in the back court that other players just can’t get to with her stretch and speed.”
O-E has focused on its offense leading up to the postseason, Miller said, which the team considers the strongest part of its game. Until Tuesday’s matches are completed, however, the Lady Terrors can’t do much more than simply wait.
“We put a huge premium on keeping balls off the net,” Miller said. “That is so important, especially against these good teams. Our serve receive and our digs really need to stay off the net and make sure we’re getting clean passes to our setter. That’s been an emphasis all season and those are the fundamental things I expect out of Otto-Eldred volleyball.”
No. 4 Redbank Valley and No. 5 Johnsonburg account for the other quarterfinal, while No. 8 Coudersport hosts No. 9 A-C Valley tonight in the other first-round game. After what was a congested NTL season outside of OV, perhaps the District tournament will present an equally high level of parity.
The goal for everyone outside of ECC and OV? Make sure both aren’t still undefeated when the Class A final arrives.
“Our girls are going to show up and play, and if we can put all six positions together, I think we’ll be a formidable opponent for anybody,” Burr said. “We’re not looking ahead or thinking we’re going to beat everyone, but we know we can compete with anyone, so we’ll need to play our game and play at our pace.”