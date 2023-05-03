COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport girls and boys track teams swept through the Tuesday competition as they earned North Tier League Champion status, finishing the regular season both undefeated at 7-0.
The Coudy boys beat Port Allegany 100-48, and Cameron County 118-22, while the Lady Falcons won 97-37 against Port and 87-47 against CC. The Port boys beat CC 125-19 while the Lady Red Raiders beat the Lady Gators 74-65.
The boys were led by Kevin Sherry, who found three top finishes. Sherry claimed first in the 800, 1,600 and the 3,200, while Vedder Conyer doubled inthe 400 and long jump. The Gators had two boys finish with multiple wins, with Alex Schott earning first in the 300 hurdles and triple jump, and Sawyer Batterson winning the 110 hurdles and high jump.
The Lady Falcons were led by Macie Popchek, Emma Chambers and Hallie Rigas, who all doubled during the win. Popchek took home wins in the 100 and 400, while Chambers claimed wins in the 800 and 1600. Rigas won the high jump and long jump. Lily Lehmier from Port doubled for the Gators, winning the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles
BOYSAT COUDERSPORT100: Stiles (P) :12.5, 200: Kieser (P) :26.9, 400: Conyer (CD) :56.9, 800: K. Sherry (CD) 2:08.2, 1,600: K. Sherry (CD) 5:23.0, 3,200: K. Sherry (CD) 11:22.8, 400 relay: Coudersport :49.2, 1,600 relay: Coudersport 4:01.5, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 9:26.1 110 hurdles: Batterson (CD) :19.0, 300 hurdles: Schott (P) :49.7, long jump: Conyer (CD) 19-0, triple jump: Schott (P) 37-9, high jump: Batterson (CD) 5-2, shot put: Kellert (CD) 41-2, discus: Ayers (CD) 12-6, pole vault: Hamilton (P) 9-6, javelin: P. Sherry (CD) 137-8GIRLSAT COUDERSPORT100: Popchek (CD) :13.6, 200: Gill (CD) :29.2, 400: Popchek 1:06.3, 800: Chambers (CD) 3:02.8 1,600: Chambers (CD) 6:12.1, 3,200: Robinson (CC) :21.03, 400 relay: Coudersport :54.6, 1,600 relay: Coudersport 4:48.5, 3,200 relay: Coudersport 12:01.1 100 hurdles: Lehmier (P) :19.7, 300 hurdles: Lehmier (P) :55.7, long jump: Schott (P) 15-1.5, triple jump: Rigas (CD) 32-1.5, high jump: Rigas (CD) 4-5 , shotput: Myers (CD) 32-5, discus: Earle (CC) 94-2, pole vault: Bartlett (P) 5-0, javelin: Dubot-Angood (CD) 99-1Otto-Eldred 102,
SHINGEHOUSE — The Otto-Eldred track and field team found split results as they traveled to take on Oswayo Valley, with the boys winning handley and the girls falling just short.
The Terrors were led by Blaze Maholic, who tripled in the 110 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the long jump. O-E also had two male athletes double in Charlie Minard and Shene Thomas. Minard won the shot put and discus while Thomas took first both the triple jump and long jump. For the Green Wave, Andrew Coriaty found first place finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter run.
On the girls team, OV dominated on the track, with Charlotte Austin-Keech and Cheyenne Mehl both tripling as they swept through the track events. Austin-Keech won the 100, 200 and 400 dash, while Mehl’s long distance running earned her gold in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 run. Brooke George also found multiple wins for OV, claiming first in the high jump and long jump.
For O-E, Brooke Close won the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Brooke English finished first in the shot put and discus.
BOYSAT SHINGLEHOUSE100: Maholic (O-E) :12.89, 200: Tab (OV) :27.62, 400: May (O-E) :58.82, 800: N/A, 1,600: Coriaty (OV) 5:66.0, 3,200: Coriaty (OV) 11:18.0, 400 relay: Otto-Eldred :56.76, 1,600 relay: Otto-Eldred 9:25.0, 3,200 relay: Otto-Eldred 12:36.0, 110 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :17.02, 300 hurdles: Maholic (O-E) :44.25, long jump: Maholic (O-E) 18-7.75, triple jump: Thomas (O-E) 38-10.5, high jump: Thomas (O-E) 5-8, shot put: Minard (O-E) 34-4, discus: Minnard (O-E) 167-9.5, pole vault: N/A, javelin: Dustin (O-E) 109-0.5GIRLSAT SHINGLEHOUSE100: Austin-Keech (OV) :13.72, 200: Austin-Keech (OV) :29.08, 400: Austin-Keech (OV) 1:07.78, 800: Mehl (OV) 2:33.0, 1,600: Mehl (OV) 5:22.0, 3,200: Mehl (OV) 13:07.0, 400 relay: Otto-Eldred 1:02.39, 1,600 relay: Oswayo Valley 4:53.0, 3,200 relay: Otto-Eldred 15:34.0, 100 hurdles: Close (O-E) :18.58, 300 hurdles: Close (O-E) :53.2, long jump: Close (OV) 14-5, triple jump: Schuessler (O-E) 30-5.5, high jump: Brooke (OV) 4-7, shotput: English (O-E) 25-5, discus: English (O-E) 71-4, pole vault: N/A, javelin: Bell (O-E) 79-5