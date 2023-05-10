PORT ALLEGANY — Traveling to Port Allegany, the Brookville track and field teams dominated the competition, coming away with two dominating sweeps.
The Blue Raiders scored 165 points, leading above Port Allegany’s 65, Oswayo Valley’s 22 and Cameron County’s zero points. Four Blue Raiders doubled, with Hayden Freeman winning the 200 and high jump, Brady Means winning the 800 and 1,600 run, Daniel Turner winning the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and Brayden Ross coming in first for the shot put and sicus.
For the girls, Brookville won with 108 total points, beating out Port’s 70, Oswayo Valley’s 51 and Cameron County’s 26 points.
Julie Monnoyer tripled for the Lady Blue Raiders in the 100 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Kaida Yoder doubled in the 100 and 200, while Renee Earle doubled for CC in the shotput and discus.
BOYS
AT PORT ALLEGANY
100: Kunselman (BV) :10.93, 200: Freeman (BV) :22.43, 400: Gill (BV) :53.18, 800: Means (BV) 2:11.06, 1,600: Means (BV) 4:59.32, 3,200: McKalsen (BV) 10:54.84, 400 relay: Brookville :43.83, 1,600 relay: Brookville 4:01.06, 3,200 relay: Port Allegany 9:49.59, 110 hurdles: Turner (BV) :16.4, 300 hurdles: Turner (BV) :42.93, long jump: Clower (BV) 17-11.5, triple jump: Schott (PA) 39-10, high jump: Freeman (BV) 5-10, shot put: Ross (BV) 42-4, discus: Ross (BV) 42-4, pole vault: George (BV) 18-8, javelin
: Lucas (BV) 140-5 GIRLS AT PORT ALLEGANY
100: Yoder (BV) :13.18, 200: Yoder (BV) :27.63, 400: Mehl (OV) 1:03.71, 800: Mehl (OV) 2:27.76, 1,600: Doolittle (BV) 5:52.18, 3,200: Jacobson (BV) 15:39.40, 400 relay: Brookville :52.89, 1,600 relay: Brookville 4:37.15, 3,200 relay: Port Allegany 16:41.5 100 hurdles: Monnoyer (BV) :16.72, 300 hurdles: Geer (BV) :49.53, long jump: Monnyer (BV) 15-9.5, triple jump: Monnyer (BV) 34-4, high jump: George (OV) 4-7, shot put: Earle (CC) 31-4, discus: Earle (CC) 97-11, pole vault: Bartlett (PA) 7-0, javelin
: Smith (PA) 90-4
Smethport 99,
Northern Potter 27, boys
Sheffield 93,
Smethport 56, boys
Smethoport 81,
Sheffield 61, girls
Smethport 113,
Northern Potter 20, girls
Hosting Sheffield and Northern Potter, the Hubbers came away with multiple wins as the boys split their meet and the girls swept cleanly.
Teah Howard led the Lady Hubbers to victory, finding a meet-high three first place finishes. Howard won in the 800 meter run and 1,600 meter run, and also won the pole vault. Julianna Cole and Faither Miller also found multiple wins for Smethport, with Cole winning the 200 and 400 while Miller won both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
The only Lady Wolverine to double was Kassidy Orinko, who won the long jump and triple jump.
For the boys, Alex Cole tripled for the Hubbers, winning the 110 hurdles, the discus and the shot put.
The Wolverines had five athletes win multiple events, led by Dylan Hardwick, who took first in the 800 meter dash, as well as a part of the 400 relay and 3,200 relay. Trenton Mead and Alex Eaton were also a part of the 3,200 relay team and both doubled, with Mead also winning with the 1,600 relay and Eaton winning the 3,200 meter run. Connor Finch doubled for Sheffield in the triple jump and high jump while Colin Brown won the 100 and 200.
BOYS
AT SMETHPORT
100: Brown (SH) :11.7, 200: Brown (SH) :23.8 , 400: J. Dunn (SM) :55.3, 800: Hardwich (SH) 2:12.8, 1,600: Lehman (NP) 5:21.4, 3,200: Eaton (SH) 12:01.0, 400 relay: Sheffield ( Barr, Brown, Chapman, Waterson) :47.4 1,600 relay: Sheffield (Brown, Mead, Daugherty, Hardwich) 3:4.9, 3,200 relay: Sheffield (Morgan, Mead, Eaton, Hardwich) 9:28.2, 110 hurdles: Cole (SM) :18.0, 300 hurdles: Smith (NP) :45.0, long jump: Pelchy (SM) 18-3, triple jump: Finch (SH) 36-10.5, high jump: Finch (SH) 5-2, shot put: Cole (SM) 38-6, discus: Cole (SM) 108-4, pole vault: McKean (SM) 8-0, javelin
: C. Dunn (SM) 125-7
GIRLS
AT SMETHPORT
100: Roll (SH) :14.1, 200: Cole (SM) :29.8, 400: Cole (SM) 1:09.2, 800: Howard (SM) 3:00.0, 1,600: Howard (SM) 6:49.5, 3,200: Cady (NP) 14:33.4, 400 relay: Sheffield :56.7, 1,600 relay: Smethport 4:59.9, 3,200 relay: Smethport 13:41.0 100 hurdles: Miller (SM) :18.5, 300 hurdles: Miller (SM) :54.1, long jump: Orinko (SH) 14-11, triple jump: Orinko (SH) 29-11.5, high jump: Lutz (SM) 4-3, shot put: Foster (SH) 28-0, discus: Roell (SH) 84-8, pole vault: Howard (SM) 6-6, javelin
: Martin (NP) 89-8
Punxsutawney 101, Bradford 49, boys
Bradford 85, Punxsutawney 64, girls
The Owls found split results as they traveled to Punxsutawney for their final meet of the season, with the girls coming out on top and the boys falling by a sizable margin.
The Lady Owls had three athletes triple in Madi Cowburn, Abbigail Schleicher and Emma Swanson. All three were a part of the winning 1,600 relay team, however Cowburn and Swanson got their second wins as parts of the 400 relay as well. Cowburn earned her final win in the 100 meter dash and Swanson won the 300 hurdles, while Schleicher took first in both the 200 meter and 400 meter. Kelcie Little doubled in the 400 relay and long jump and Alexia Corignani won the 400 relay and 100 hurdles. Korie Dixon also doubled in the 1,600 relay and pole vault.
“It was a good way to finish the season, very competitive with several athletes getting personal bests,” said Bradford girls track and field head coach Larry Stillman. “It was good to send off our four seniors (Cowburn, Swanson, Schleicher and Alisiya Dansberger) with a win.”
While the boys couldn’t come out with the win in their final meet of the season, they did find several personal bests and several wins.
Danny Marasco doubled in the long jump at 19-2.5 and triple jump with a distance of 39-7, both of which were personal bests, while also earning third in the 400 meter dash. Chase Wineberg earned first in the 110 hurdles with a time of :16.38, his best time of the season, while also earning second in the high jump and triple jump. Leo Patterneti broke his own record in the 1,600 run with a time of 4:36.0, claiming a victory for the Owls, while Brayden Friar doubled in the 400 and 3,200 run. Joe Cary won the javelin with a distance of 130-10.
“We had some decent performances today, Punxsy just took too many points in the sprints and some of the throws,” said Bradford boys head coach Thomas Tessena. “Now we’re getting ready for the District championships on May 19 in Brookville.”
GIRLS
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY
100: Cowburn (B) 13.18, 200: Schleicher (B) 26.64, 400: Schleicher (B) 1:01.79, 800: Bair (P) 2:38.0, 1,600: Miller (P) 5:52.2, 3,200: Taylor (B) 13:0.2 , 400 relay: Bradford 52.32 (Little, Corignani, Swanson, Cowburn), 1,600 relay: Bradford 4:14.5 (Swanson, Dixon, Cowburn, Schliecher), 3,200 relay: Punxsutawney 10:21.0, 100 hurdles: Corignani (B) 16.7, 300 hurdles: Swanson (B) 50.93, long jump: Little (B) 14-9, triple jump: Monyer (P) 32-9, high jump: Griebel (P) 5-2, shot put: Miller (P) 35-2, discus: Tilford (B) 100-3, pole vault: Dixon (B) 8-6, javelin: Miller (P) 112-4