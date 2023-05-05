For the second year in a row, the Bradford tennis team was eliminated from the District 9 Class AA playoffs by DuBois Central Catholic, falling 4-1.
The Owls, who came into the tournament with the third seed, earned their first win of the day from their first doubles, when Mitchell Strauss and Gabe Tate took down the Cardinals 6-2 and 6-1. However, DCC earned pivotal victories in the first singles, winning 6-0 and 6-1, and the third singles where Landon Lohrman and Ward Kennedy fell after three closely contested sets.
Down 1-2, the day came down to the final two matches, the second singles and second doubles. Unfortunately for the Owls, the No. 2 seeded Cardinals proved to be too much to handle, as they won both, knocking Bradford out of postseason contention.
“Both of the final sets were really close, it could have come down to a coin flip,” said Bradford head coach Doug Atteberry. “It’s been a great season with a disappointing finish. I’m proud of the guys for giving it their all.”
While the dream of a team banner has ended for now, the Owls’ season is not quite finished. On Monday, May 8, the District 9 singles bracket kicks off in DuBois, with Shaw and Peyton Haight representing the Owls. The following week, the doubles bracket begins, with Haight and Shaw pairing up for one team and Tate and Strauss forming another doubles team.