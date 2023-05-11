The Bradford tennis team closed out their season with a dominating win over Brockway, winning 5-2 while also celebrating their soon-to-be graduating seniors.
Ahead of the match, the Owls took time to honor their two seniors, Jesse Taylor and Max Shaw. Both Owls were three-year players, joining at the same time that head coach Doug Atteberry took the helm.
“Jesse is a big, tall body, and had great overheads. He’s played a lot of third doubles over the years,” said Atteberry. “This year he’s been busy as he’s leaving for the Army in mid-June. He’s got the whole team behind him and we wish him the best as he travels to protect our country.”
Shaw has been a consistent starter and contributor for the Owls this season, winning the team’s Most Valuable Player award as he has led them through the regular season and postseason. Recently competed in the District 9 Class AA singles tournament, winning in the first round but being eliminated from contention in the second, falling to DuBois Central Catholic’s Neel Gupta.
“Max has been the leader on the court the last two years,” said Atteberry. “He’s going to Pitt-Bradford in the fall for soccer, but he has the ability to play tennis at the collegiate level as well if he chooses to. I expect big things from Max.”
Shaw started the matchup against Brockway in the first singles, earning a clean win at 6-1 and 6-1. Mitchell Strauss achieved the same feat in the second singles by the same score before Landon Lohrman won in the third singles 6-1 and 6-2.
In the doubles, the Owls found more success. The pairing of Shaw and Strauss, a preview of the Owls’ team that will be competing in the doubles District tournament next week, took down the Rovers handily, winning 8-1. The sibling team of Peyton and Cooper Haight earned the Owls final win of the day, coming out on top by a score of 8-2.