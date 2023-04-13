DUKE CENTER — In their toughest matchup of the season yet, the Otto-Eldred softball team capitilized on an early lead, improving to 3-0 as they downed Johnsonburg, 6-1.
Both teams had prowess as they took the field. The Ramettes are in the hunt for back-to-back titles after winning the Class 2A championship a season ago, amassing a 3-3 record so far, while the Lady Terrors have started this season off white hot, beating their first two opponenets by a combined score of 23-0 and only playing 10 innings so far.
“We knew it would be a good defensive game,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Roger Veilleux. “We knew it would be the best pitcher we’ve seen all year.”
The game started off as a duel in the respective circles, with Jburg’s Julia Jones and O-E’s Bri Heller both finding three quick outs through the first frame. However, after striking out three consecutive batters in the top of the second, the Lady Terrors broke the seal. Carrie Drummond led off the inning, finding a double, followed by a single from Mackenzie Miller that brought her in two batters later, taking a 1-0 lead.
From there, the Lady Terrors’ bats would stay hot as they continued to add runs to the board for the rest of the game. As the Ramettes struggled to find an answer at the plate, the Lady Terrors found two more scores in the following frame from an RBI double from Drummond, and an RBI single from Heidi Gordon. Katie Sheeler would push the margin even further with a home run in the fourth frame that would give O-E a 4-1 lead
“Carrie Drummond started us off with a double and we just started clutch hitting from there on out. She scored on a walk and then that got us going,” said Veilleux. “The rest of our runs were all with two outs. We don’t get down or anything. We’re all about business at the plate.”
The Ramettes would get on the board in the top of the fifth. Marlee Cherry got to first after being hit by a pitch before Maria Casilio would snag a double of a Lady Terror error. Natalie Dunworth would follow that up with a single that brought in the only score against O-E all season this far.
O-E would seal the game in the sixth frame with two more scores. Backed into a corner with two quick outs in two batters, Sheeler once again found contact that earned her a triple, then being brought in by a single from Heller amidst a full-count. Kate Rhinehart would then hit a single to drive in their sixth run.
Despite a double from Casillio, Heller’s pitching proved to be too much for the Ramettes late, collecting two striekouts before a line out tallied number three.
“(Heller) is progressing throughout the year. She still has a lot left on the table. She’ll get faster as we go and she’s actually changing speed now and moving things around,” said Veilleux. “We’re getting a lot out of her. I mean she’s definitely the defensive leader of our team.”
Heller’s work in the circle produced eight strikeouts and two walks, along with two hits, which brings her total number of hits on the season to three. On offense, Sheeler and Drummond would lead at the plate, both finding two runs scored and one driven in with two hits in four appearances.
For the Ramettes, Jones would find 10 strikeouts and two walks, however giving up 10 hits in Jburg’s fourth loss.
“Our core group of girls pick up the young ones. They pick up the newer girls on the roster that aren’t used to starting and they stick right with them. They’re not a loud bunch of girls or crazy, they’re just all business,” said Veilleux on the key to the early season success. “We look at one game at a time. We never look ahead, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We just want to be the best against the opponent we’re playing now.”