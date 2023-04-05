DUKE CENTER — Surprising? Hardly.
Bri Heller’s dominance was still impressive, however, as she and the Otto-Eldred softball team rolled in their season opener. Squaring off against one of their strongest Northern Allegheny League challengers, the Lady Terrors breezed past Oswayo Valley, 10-0, in five innings at Otto Township Recreational Park.
Heller no-hit OV, striking out nine while surrendering just one baseruner, which reached on an error. She also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and four runs driven in, serving as the centerpiece of a potent O-E lineup that finally saw its first swings of 2023 after five game cancellations prior.
“(Heller) came out strong and got stronger as the game went on,” O-E coach Roger Veilleux said. “We didn’t have a lot of defensive plays but we were ready when they put the ball in play. Bri is a dominant foce on the field, she really is.”
Heller followed Katie Sheeler and Jessi Hall in O-E’s batting order, each of whom reached base all three times at-bat. Sheeler was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Hall was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
O-E plated two runs in the first but didn’t start to pull away until the third, when it scored five before tacking on three more in the fourth. Heller, meanwhile, made quick work of the OV lineup, stranding Lakyn Enty on second base in the 2nd inning before cruising the rest of the way.
“Even though we were behind, we didn’t get down,” OV coach Tim Morey said. “We still played aggressively and battled at the plate every time. A year ago, we weren’t doing that. We started behind in both of the games we won this year, but they just kept playing and ended up winning the game. That’s what I like about my team this year so far.”
Sheeler started the O-E 1st by rounding the bases on a dropped fly ball to right. Hall then singled and Heller drove her home by doing the same, but OV pitcher Shayden Mesler avoided further damage with a pair of strikeouts.
Mesler was strong again in the 2nd against the bottom of O-E’s order, but when Sheeler and Co. were due up again in the 3rd, the Lady Terrors’ big bats produced more damage.
Sheeler, Hall and Heller each singled to start the O-E 3rd. After Kate Rhinehart reached on an error, Kyla Andreano walked to load the bases, which set up a two-run single by Carrie Drummond. With an RBI groundout from Lexi Prince, the Lady Terror lead had suddenly jumped to seven.
“(Hall) is a clutch hitter and we got to move her up in the order this year,” Veilleux said. “(Rhinehart) is always going to be our cleanup hitter; she’s a clutch hitter. We’ll continue to get our infield and outfield prepped for defense and move on from here. One game at a time.”
Heller extended O-E’s lead to double-digits with a triple to the left field wall in the 4th. That drove in Sheeler and Hall, and after a mis-play on the OV relay, Heller came around to score herself.
She shut the door on OV with two strikeouts and a groundout in the 5th, completing Tuesday’s afternoon tilt in a breezy 90 minutes.
Both teams were down at least one starter due to scheduling conflicts with track and field and, in OV’s case, trap shooting.
OV fell to 2-1 with the loss. The Lady Green Wave previously defeated Port Allegany and Smethport — each by 10 runs — and hope to be among the NAL’s top teams again this season.
“I thought the girls battled really well considering we were missing four players, including two starters,” Morey said. “(Heller) pitches really well but we made a lot of contact, and that gave the girls confidence. I’m starting seven sophomores and two freshmen. For kids who are young and inexperienced, that’s a positive thing coming out of this.”
Mesler struck out eight and walked just two.
“We need to put the ball in play more and be more solid on defense,” Morey said. “I thought (Mesler) made some really good pitches and we should’ve made some defensive plays that we didn’t. Both of our pitchers are sophomores, so they have a ways to go, but they’re both getting there and I like what I’ve seen out of them.”
O-E was glad to finally see the field, albeit two weeks later than Veilleux’s group would have liked. The Lady Terrors will travel to Galeton Thursday.
“We had three players making their first starts and they were nervous,” Veilleux said. “They usually hit better than what they showed today but it will come. We got out some first-game jitters.”