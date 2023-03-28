In its second year under head coach Marty Bechelli, the Bradford softball team is looking to continue its rebuilding process, improving with eyes towards the postseason.
After several years of little success, including a zero-win season in 2021, the Lady Owls brought in Bechelli in 2022, who began accumulating progress as well as success over the season.
“The kids bought into everything the coaching staff was trying to do. It came down to hard work; they had to put the effort in and that’s still something we’re trying to instill in them this year,” said Bechelli. “They’re much more receptive this year because they know what they’re in for.”
At first, the season was slow-going, with the team losing 10 of its first 11 games. Despite this, the Lady Owls cut down on errors and honed in on their strengths, going on to win seven of their last nine, including winning their final four games for an 8-12 finish.
“When we started giving away the free passes, when we got away from the ‘third inning blues,’ we started winning, and winning breeds winning. Once we got a little confidence we began to think we could do this,” said Bechelli. “One win turned into two wins and three wins, and all of a sudden we’re thinking golly, we can play this game.”
Throughout last season, Bradford began tightening its screws and finding the team’s identity, leaning heavily on their work at the plate with the team’s .309 batting average.
The Lady Owls produced six players that hit above .300, including Alanna Benson, who hit .434 with 12 runs driven in; Maddie Dougherty, batting .436 while leading the Lady Owls with 24 hits; and Kalie Dixon, who led the way in batting average with a .449 average and 15 RBIs. Dixon also proved to be the star in the circle, as the lefty pitcher starting the majority of the games for the Lady Owls.
The Lady Owls, having lost only one senior to graduation during the offseason, will be retaining the majority of their core, a group that Bechelli has high expectations for.
“Going into this year, what I’m hoping is that there’s enough competition for positions that makes everybody better. I expect some of the kids from last year to do extremely well. They’re good enough to be All-Star worthy so I’m hoping they get that way,” said Bechelli. “Kalie Dixon’s hitting is as good as anybody’s. She hits everything in the right places. Alanna Benson eventually will, she has all the power, she just turns a little too quick right now. Those two should be All-Stars.”
Another key factor to the season’s success and program’s development is the large class of freshmen that will be joining the Lady Owls this season, which totals at nine.
“Last year we lacked foot speed, there’s no doubt. We had one or two quick kids and we recruited a couple soccer kids who came just to run, and that helped. This year, we have a little bit more speed coming up through ninth graders,” said Bechelli. “They just need experience. They have some very good athletic ability, they just lack the higher competition experience.”
In year one of Bechelli’s system, the Lady Owls took a big step in the right direction, winning more games in one season than they had in several years prior. However, Bradford still missed out on postseason softball, something Bechelli is circling on the drawing board.
“My goals for this team is to make the playoffs and to have a signature game that we play very well against very good competition,” said Bechelli. “We’ve got Elk County, St. Marys, Punxsy just to name a few, if we can play well, win or lose, to see them go seven innings and go toe-to-toe, that would be a water mark of our goals. Hands down. I think we have the capability this year, I really do.”