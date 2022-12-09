ov

The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association (PVBCA) announced its all-state volleyball team on Monday. After a 24-1 season, a District 9 championship and a spot in the PIAA Final Four, the Oswayo Valley volleyball team had three members named to the Pennsylvania All-State team. Pictured are, from left: Avaree Kellert (senior), Olivia Cook (junior), Trinity Lundy (senior).

 Photo provided

SHINGLEHOUSE — Things were looking up for Oswayo Valley volleyball.

After 2021 brought its most successful season in program history, OV figured 2022 would be equally as brilliant. After all, the Lady Green Wave were set to bring nearly every key piece back from last year’s District 9 finalist team.

