SHINGLEHOUSE — Things were looking up for Oswayo Valley volleyball.
After 2021 brought its most successful season in program history, OV figured 2022 would be equally as brilliant. After all, the Lady Green Wave were set to bring nearly every key piece back from last year’s District 9 finalist team.
Then, on what was set to be the first day of practice, Lanna Kellert got a phone call.
KELLERT’S DAUGHTER, Avaree, had helped lead OV through an undefeated regular season in 2021, one that saw the Lady Green Wave sweep through the North Tier League.
OV had fallen in the District 9 Class A final to Clarion, but qualified for its first-ever PIAA playoff appearance. Now, Avaree Kellert would be back as a senior, as would Trinity Lundy and junior Praylan Perkins, two key pieces to a well-rounded OV lineup.
With so much star power returning, OV figured this to be the year it could capture an elusive District 9 title, plus make a run in the state playoffs. As the girls prepared for their first varsity practice, however, Leanna Kellert received a call from the school district.
She was informed that Rachelle Kellogg would not return as head coach this season.
“That’s when (OV) called and asked if my husband would be interested in coaching,” Lanna Kellert said.
Ken Kellert had coached this group of girls for years prior.
Although lacking in scholastic coaching experience, he had coached his daughter and some of her OV teammates for a half-decade of club volleyball with Octane. At first, it seemed improbable. But, once receiving approval from his job, Ken Kellert was ushered in as the next head coach of the Lady Green Wave.
“At that time, we thought there was just no way possible that he could do that,” Lanna Kellert said. “When I mentioned it, (Avaree) came home begging Ken to take the position… He just couldn’t say no.”
THE FIRST two weeks were an adventure for OV.
Without a varsity coaching staff, veteran players were relied on to guide practices and instruct underclassmen. The Lady Green Wave weathered the storm, however, and once Ken Kellert teamed up with junior varsity coach Naomi Cook, they were off and running.
Ken Kellert brought a calming presence to a program undergoing heavy turbulance. He also brought a familiar face to the talented group, filling the void with a sudden sense of normalcy.
“I told them before the season that I’d treat them like my kids,” Ken Kellert said. “Respect goes both ways, I don’t take arguing and bickering and, if you have a problem, let’s get it out. If they’re not working as a family, you’ll see it on the court and they’re not going to play well. But this group all got along and communicated well.”
For Ken Kellert, the adjustment was more about logistics than personnel. After all, many of the girls were already familiar with him, and their year-round commitment to volleyball allowed an easy transition.
“In club volleyball, you control everything,” Ken Kellert said. “You’re basically running it. With (OV), the school has everything figured out, but it’s an every-day commitment. I’d leave work, drive to the school, get on the bus and go to a game.”
Lundy, Perkins and Avaree Kellert would provide veteran presence to OV’s lineup, while sophomores Makenna Manning and Eva West began to develop into varsity-ready players. Still, though, something was missing.
That’s when Olivia Cook stepped in.
COOK HAD transferred from Portville to OV for the 2022-23 school year, but had not gone out for volleyball at the season’s start, opting to run cross country.
After some recruitment from her would-be teammates, however, she joined the volleyball team. Cook’s cross country commitments pulled her from practice on most nights and from a handful of games, but when in the lineup, she was indispensable.
“When we found out (Cook) was able to play in the postseason, that’s when things really started getting serious and we saw the team really get better,” Lanna Kellert said. “Just having (Cook) there every day at practice, that really, really helped. I think the postseason spoke for itself. You could see the girls get a little better every game.”
Sure, OV enjoyed its undefeated regular season, sweeping through the NTL for the second consecutive season. The group had bigger aspirations, however, and finished the year with an unforgettable playoff run.
Seeded second in Class A, OV roared into the District final, knocking off two-time defending state champion Clarion in the semis. The Lady Green Wave then swept top-seeded Elk County Catholic in the final to win its first-ever D9 title.
“We had to be there for each other,” Avaree Kellert said. “You can’t bring drama into volleyball and I think a lot of teams in high school struggle with that. When we’re together, we made sure we lifted each other up and were there for each other. That was a big thing.”
Championship in-hand, OV wasn’t done there. It out-lasted District 7’s Serra Catholic in five sets before sweeping District 5 champion Conemaugh Township for back-to-back PIAA playoff wins.
OV’s season would eventually end in the state semifinals, as the Lady Green Wave came out on the short end of three thrilling sets against District 10 champion Maplewood. They ended the year 24-1, captivating their community while overcoming season-long adversity.
They were only 10 members strong, but each were important.
“From not having full practices the entire league season and still coming out and going as far as we did, it shows how decdiated and tough these girls are,” Lanna Kellert said. “The chemistry of the girls was so good this year. Ken is such a laidback person and coach, and very few times did he get upset with them. I think the morale of the team throughout the season was just really good.”
Lundy, Cook and Avaree Kellert were each named Class A All-State players by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.
Ken Kellert credited much of the team’s success to its club commitments. He’ll coach two Octane squads this winter, as the travel season began in late November and will last until April, when the girls transition to beach volleyball.
“(My dad) knew our skill level, what we knew and what we didn’t know,” Avaree Kellert said. “It was the same with us — we had played together before so our flow together stayed good and we knew what needed to be worked on.”
To be sure, it was an unexpected three-month stretch for the Kellert family. In a way, though, it was the perfect storm.
“Being with Avaree through the ups and downs of the emotions… a couple times, I almost started crying,” Ken Kellert said. “You always want them to win, but it’s a lot of things… Like beating Clarion, our school has never beat Clarion. After coaching some of the girls in club ball when they were younger, seeing their maturity now was enjoyable.”
Avaree concurred.
“We didn’t know if we were even going to make the District final or make it to states because of what happened,” she said. “Finishing with a bang was great for everyone. We came so close last year, and to win District 9 was such a different feeling. Especailly being with my parents, having my dad be my coach and being with my cousin and friends, it was just an amazing feeling to be able to hang a banner up in our school that has never been there before.”
QUESTIONS REMAIN regarding the future of OV volleyball, but this season became the culmination of the program’s build toward a championship.
Cook and Perkins will return as seniors, while others will be tasked with filling the void left by Avaree Kellert and Lundy. Ken Kellert would like to return, but will be dependent on his work schedule next fall.
“It’s very rare you get to do what I did,” Ken Kellert said. “It’s a season I’ll always remember and I hope the girls always remember.”
Regardless, the Lady Green Wave leave behind a historic autumn that Shinglehouse won’t soon forget.
“I’m grateful for everyone who came and supported us,” Avaree Kellert said. “We got an escort through town after winning D9 and everyone came out of their houses to cheer for us. They don’t understand how much that means to us and how much it boosted our confidence to want to go further and keep winning.”