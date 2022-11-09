SHINGLEHOUSE — This win wasn’t quite as dominant.
It was, after all, the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs, a place the Oswayo Valley girls volleyball team had only been once prior to Tuesday evening. In front of a packed gymnasium, however, OV held off a formidable District 7 opponent and kept its historic season alive.
After winning two sets and dropping the next two, OV out-lasted Serra Catholic in a thrilling, decisive stanza. A 15-13 win in set five sealed the Green Wave’s first-ever state playoff win, as it held on to send Serra home empty-handed (26-24, 25-12, 22-25, 15-25, 15-13).
Olivia Cook had 23 kills, 11 points, 11 digs and four blocks, helping lead her team into the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
“It was a hard-fought game and some uncharacterstic mistakes had us fighting for every point after we won the first two sets,” OV head coach Ken Kellert said. “But the OV ladies showed that they don’t give up and came back to win the fifth set.”
OV earned the right to host a PIAA first-round game last week with its straight-set victory over Elk County Catholic in the District 9 final. They were rewarded with a date with Serra Catholic, the District 7 runners-up who were 18-2 entering Tuesday’s matchup.
OV held on in a tight first set before rolling in the second and dropping another close one in the third. Serra carried momentum into the fifth set with a big win in the fourth, however, before Cook sealed the win with a match-point kill that was blocked out of bounds by the Lady Eagles.
OV turned to its senior leadership to improve to 23-0, as Avaree Kellert posted 21 kills, eight points, 27 digs and three blocks and Trinity Lundy tacked on seven points, nine digs and 48 assists. Praylan Perkins added four kills, 16 points, 25 digs and a block for OV.
The Lady Green Wave advances to the state quarterfinals, where it will meet District 5 champion Conemaugh Township on Saturday. A site for that contest is still to be announced.