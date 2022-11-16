WARREN — The match featured just as much drama, excitement and suspense as the rest of Oswayo Valley’s postseason run.
This time, however — and for the first time this season — OV came up just short.
The Lady Green Wave’s undefeated campaign ended Tuesday in the PIAA Class A volleyball semifinals, as OV dropped three hair-raising sets to District 10 champion Maplewood (25-22, 25-23, 25-23). OV showed the resolve that got it to the state semifinals, but was out-lasted in a thriller at Warren High.
“We made little mistakes, and against good teams, you can’t make mistakes,” OV head coach Ken Kellert said. “We were down seven and came back; down six and came back, but it was the little things that can win or lose a game.”
The three sets mirrored each other in more ways than just their final scores. Neither side found much separation throughout the night, as early and mid-set leads repeatedly disappeared.
When it mattered, however, it was the Lady Tigers who were able to close out each set and advance to the state championship match.
OV started slow in the first set, as Maplewood found holes in the middle of its defense while opening up a 7-2 advantage. Several balls fell near the net as OV spread out defensively in anticipation of Maplewood’s hitters.
Kellert called timeout after a Maplewood kill made it a 12-6 deficit for OV, and the Lady Green Wave responded strongly, as kills by Olivia Cook and Praylan Perkins tied the set on the other side of the break.
OV took its first lead of the night at 13-12 and ended up with a 9-0 run before a serve out of bounds snapped it. Maplewood responded to tie at 15, however, and the sides traded points until deadlocked at 22, when the Lady Tigers closed the set with three consecutive.
Set two started back and forth, as some early miscommunication hurt OV but its serving and hitting evened it out. The sides opened up at 7-7 before OV won three in a row to get its first separation.
Unsurprisingly, however, Maplewood roared back to take the lead at 12-11. Another point forced an OV timeout at the end of a 6-0 run.
Strong responses to timeouts were a theme for OV throughout the postseason and Cook continued that in Tuesday’s second set, as her big kill gave OV a burst out of the break.
Like the first set, the second stanza’s middle stages were marked by back-and-forth scoring, as the scoreboard went from reading 15-15 to 21-21.
After OV took its first lead since the early stages, a tough dig by Perkins found the other side of the floor, putting OV up 23-21 and forcing a Maplewood timeout. The Lady Tigers would tie it with back-to-back kills, though, and got to set point on an OV error before a kill attempt into the net finished the set on a 4-0 Maplewood run.
Maplewood started the third set quickly, opening up a 9-4 lead thanks to some key kills and a few mistakes by OV. The Lady Green Wave stormed back with a kill and an ace by Averee Kellert, however, before a kill by Cook brought OV right back.
Maplewood responded with a 3-0 run of its own, eventually stringing some points together to open up a 16-10 lead and spur an OV timeout. An ace out of the break seemed to give Maplewood an extra burst, but OV responded yet again, chipping away at the deficit until finally tying the set at 21.
The sides traded blows to pull even at 22 and 23, but after a Maplewood kill produced match point, a ball popped over the net and landed in the middle of the OV floor to send the Lady Tigers onto the Class A final.
“We let (Maplewood) get ahead in the third set but pulled it together and came back,” Ken Kellert said. “We made mistakes we usually don’t make. When your passing is off and you make your setter have to work, it’s difficult.”
Avaree Kellert finished with a team-high 18 kills to go with 15 points, 14 digs and two blocks. Cook had 17 kills, four points and 20 digs, while Perkins totaled four kills, three points and 15 digs.
Trinity Lundy put OV’s hitters in prime scoring positions all evening, finishing with two points, 36 assists and a kill.
Oswayo Valley’s dream season — one that included its first-ever District 9 championship and first PIAA tournament wins — ended at 24-1. Some of its stars will be back while others will graduate, but this group’s improbable run to the state semifinals will long be remembered in Shinglehouse.
“We gave it our all; you could see it,” Ken Kellert said. “They came out and wanted to play all year and it showed by them getting this far. For a school the size of ours to do this, they did awesome and I’m proud of them. They’re a good group of girls and they put their hearts into it this year.”
Maplewood advances to Saturday’s Class A final at Cumberland Valley.