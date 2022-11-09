KANE — In their first trip to the state tournament since 2017, Kane was forced into yet another five-set match against Quaker Valley, which slipped away from the Lady Wolves and ended their season.
Kane earned their ticket to the PIAA Class 2A girls’ volleyball tournament by beating Keystone in five sets last Wednesday. While Quaker Valley did not earn the same accolade for their district, losing in the semifinals to Freeport, they were still able to qualify for the state tournament
“These girls didn’t really see (our last state tournament run),” said Kane head coach Judy Kessler of the state playoff atmosphere. “Even though it’s new to them, they were super excited about it. The fans that we have really make a great student section.”
In the first set, Kane came in with aggression. With help from Mia Anderson and Mackenzie Blankenship, who scored multiple times with powerful slams and rock-solid defense at the net, the Lady Wolves were able to get an early advantage on the scoreboard.
While the Lady Quakers kept it competitive, not allowing more than a four-point deficit the entire set, Kane’s back line refused to let the lead slip. Despite late gains, Kane came away with a first set 26-24 victory.
“(Anderson and Blankenship) know that a lot of our defense is up to them and they really step up to the challenge,” said Kessler. “They did a pretty good job of keeping everything tight and holding their blocks.”
Anderson again carried her team in the second, breaking a tie at 5-5 into a 5-0 run for the Lady Wolves that they were able to build upon for the first half of the set. However, with seemingly mental fatigue, serve errors and deflections were sent out of bounds by Kane, and the Lady Quakers were able to catch up on a 5-0 run themselves, taking thier first lead of the night at 19-17.
Kane regrouped with a timeout that disrupted their opponent’s momentum. Tightening their passing and floor coverage, the Lady Wolves finished off the second set with an 8-2 run, resulting in a 25-21 victory and 2-0 lead.
Backed into a win-or-go-home situation for the rest of the night, the Lady Quakers lit up for the rest of the night. With a bombardment of powerful spikes that Kane was unable to return, Quaker Valley took a 7-4 lead in the first set and refused to let their finger off the trigger.
Shell shocked, the Lady Wolves gave up six unanswered points in the middle of the set, losing 25-19.
In the fourth, Kane could not stop the bleeding and once again let Quaker Valley jump out to an early lead, this time 10-4. With mistakes continuing to add up and the Lady Quakers front line inflicting more and more damage through a barrage of slams, Kane dropped a second set in a row, 25-20.
“We talked all week about how (Quaker Valley) was not going to be a team that was just going to fold after those first two sets,” said Kessler. “They never quit. They played as hard as they could.”
The season was on the line for both teams going into the fifth set.
Kane was able to snap out of its cold stretch early and returned the ferocity that Quaker Valley had grasped of late. Scoring tick-for-tack, the score ran up to 7-7 without either team growing the deficit to more than two points.
Despite their intensity and refilled aggressiveness, the momentum was with the Lady Quakers, who strung together a 6-1 lead late and continued to build on it, leading to a 15-11 victory and an end for Kane’s season.
“This is the best group of human beings I have coached in a while, and just as a whole this team has been super awesome,” said Kessler. “(Through) their postseason victories that they had they stayed humble. They have a blue-collar work ethic. I don’t have any prima donnas, I don’t have any girls that quit.”
Anderson and Blankenship both finished with four blocks on the night and Anderson also tied with Hailey Hillman on kills on the night with seven, followed by Maya Smith with six. Jayna Johnson ran the offense against Quaker Valley with 14 assists.