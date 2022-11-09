GUYS MILLS — Elk County Catholic’s season ended in the first round of the PIAA Class A tournament, losing to Maplewood in three clean sets, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-20.

After achieving a 16-2 record throughout the season and making a postseason push in the District 9 Class A playoffs, ECC matched up against Maplewood in the first round. Despite their best efforts, Maplewood’s offensive firepower outmatched ECC’s defense and found perfect placement through the defense.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos