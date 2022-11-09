GUYS MILLS — Elk County Catholic’s season ended in the first round of the PIAA Class A tournament, losing to Maplewood in three clean sets, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-20.
After achieving a 16-2 record throughout the season and making a postseason push in the District 9 Class A playoffs, ECC matched up against Maplewood in the first round. Despite their best efforts, Maplewood’s offensive firepower outmatched ECC’s defense and found perfect placement through the defense.
“This was a great group of girls and this was not how we wanted our season to end, but overall it was a great season. I think our hitters did a great job swinging tonight, but we struggled with our passing at times,” said ECC head coach Tricia Bauer. “It is going to be hard tomorrow with not being able to get together and work on the game. Our five seniors Maddie Bierley, Tessa Fledderman, Josie Lawrie, Madison Marzullo and Gabby Weisner played in their last game and will be missed next year. They were fun to work with and leave big shoes to fill.
Reagan Bauer and Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaders in kills, tying with seven each. Maddie Bierley had four kills and a block while Madison Marzullo finished her last game of the season with three kills and two blocks. Kiri Emmert facilitated for the Lady Crusaders in their matchup with Maplewood, collecting a team-high 19 assists.