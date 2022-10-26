COUDERSPORT — In the opening round of the District 9 Class A volleyball playoffs, No. 8 Coudersport swept No. 9 Allegheny-Clarion Valley.
After battling and beating Austin in five sets for their last game of the seaon last Thursday, Coudy entered postseason play with a matchup against A-C Valley. Despite A-C Valley’s efforts to keep the game close, Coudy eliminated A-C in three hard fought sets, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.
Facing the end of their season on their home court, Coudy’s potent offense and unwavering defense sealed the game and punched their ticket to the quarterfinals,
Sierra Myers opened postseason play with aggressive offense, racking up and leading the Coudy Falscon in kills on the night with 15, while also picking up nine digs on defense. Emilly Eckert controlled the playmaking for the team during their sweep with team-high 28 assists, four kills and eight digs.
On the defense side of the match, Madyson Dubots-Angood picked up 36 digs throughout the three sets, adding to her night with four kills and two assists.
The next round of the playoffs will start on Thursday. Coudy will travel to face top ranked No. 1 Elk County Catholic on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play either No. 4 Redbank Valley or No. 5 Johnsonburg on Nov. 1.