COUDERSPORT — In the opening round of the District 9 Class A volleyball playoffs, No. 8 Coudersport swept No. 9 Allegheny-Clarion Valley.

After battling and beating Austin in five sets for their last game of the seaon last Thursday, Coudy entered postseason play with a matchup against A-C Valley. Despite A-C Valley’s efforts to keep the game close, Coudy eliminated A-C in three hard fought sets, 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.

