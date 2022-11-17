It was a season of transition for the Bradford High volleyball team, one marked by mixed success and growth under a first-year head coach.
The Lady Owls’ 5-12 overall record wasn’t quite where they wanted to be, but they showed up in several big matches, finishing 3-5 in the District 9 Laurel Large School league. Above all, they grew, and despite missing the District 9 playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, former Lady Owls player-turned-head coach Haley Vinelli appears to have the program headed back in the right direction.
Vinelli and assistant coach Megan Stratus — who were teammates during their Bradford playing days — set out to bring an identity to the Lady Owls after taking over the team early in the summer. Adversity was sure to mark Bradford’s season, as it endured the re-modeling of its home gymnasium until weeks into the regular season and didn’t have a coaching staff until late in the offseason.
The combined leadership of Vinelli, Stratus and the team’s seniors, however, helped provide stability to the program, and by mid-season, the Lady Owls came into their own.
“I didn’t go in with any specific expectations other than I knew I wanted the girls to have fun and learn how to be a team,” Vinelli said. “After getting to know the girls and watching how they interacted with one another, it was apparent that they were lacking that team aspect. Both (Stratus) and I could see that they struggled to play for one another and as a unit. Once we figured that out, we knew what we had to do and the girls came in every day and worked on it.”
Senior leadership was important in building that team chemistry. Emma Swanson stood out in that department, bringing a steady presence to the Bradford side of the court.
“(Swanson) is an athlete through and through,” Vinelli said. “She has a strong sense of motivation and a strong desire to succeed. I think the other girls would agree with me; she is a natural leader and remained very optimistic throughout the season. We were all lucky to have her.”
Lydia Sarnoski was the team’s most potent offensive weapon, leading the Lady Owls in kills and claiming their lone D9 Laurel Large School All-Star selection. Maddie Dougherty and Taylor Gigiotti were among the team’s defensive leaders, while setter Kalie Dixon managed the front court.
“From where these girls started individually as players to where they ended as a team, there was a lot of growth and team building that happened. It’s not enough to just be really good fundamentally, but being a team player and giving it your all everytime you step onto the court that will set you apart from others,” Vinelli said. “We have a long way to go, but I believe the foundation we have will be a great foundation to build on.”
Adding to that foundation starts in the offseason, something that the Lady Owls were largely deprived of last year. With nine months to build, perhaps the team’s familiarity with each other will be its biggest asset going forward.
“I think what needs to happen to get Bradford volleyball back to the way it was to do more in the off-season,” Vinelli said. “That means team lifting sessions and getting stronger to prevent injury in-season. I’d love to go to more tournaments and team camps during the summer so the girls can get more experience playing good teams.
“Both (Stratus) and I see a lot of potential for this team, specifically the freshmen and sophomore girls. We just need to start working with them so we can get to where we want to be and hopefully be the team to beat in the upcoming years.”