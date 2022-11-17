vball

Bradford’s Taylor Gigliotti (5) records a kill during a September match against Ridgway. The Lady Owls finished 5-12 in 2022, their first season under head coach Haley Vinelli.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

It was a season of transition for the Bradford High volleyball team, one marked by mixed success and growth under a first-year head coach.

The Lady Owls’ 5-12 overall record wasn’t quite where they wanted to be, but they showed up in several big matches, finishing 3-5 in the District 9 Laurel Large School league. Above all, they grew, and despite missing the District 9 playoffs for the sixth consecutive year, former Lady Owls player-turned-head coach Haley Vinelli appears to have the program headed back in the right direction.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos