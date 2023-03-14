SPORTS-GLF-PLAYERS-ROUND3-GET

Scottie Scheffler plays his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of The Players Championship on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

 Sam Greenwood/TNS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler finally won, and then he kept winning, and the question a year ago was when this incredible hot streak would finally cool.

Now comes another question: Did it ever?

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social