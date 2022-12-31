NAJEE

Pittsburgh Steeler’s running back Najee Harris escapes a tackle during their 13-10 win over the Raiders las Saturday.

 Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off — and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes.

Not that either team needs extra motivation in this rivalry.

