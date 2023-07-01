BROCKWAY — After losing a year prior, the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference dominated the Allegany Mountain League in the Varschetti All-Star Game, winning 44-34.
As a still-new tradition, the Varshetti All-Star Game recognizes the graduating crop of seniors from the 22 District 9 League schools, splitting them in two teams for a final showcase. Throughout the eight years of its existence, the Varshetti All-Star Game, hosted at Frank Varschetti Field in Brockway, has fallen in favor of the AML, represented as the North team. Before this year’s matchup, the North had won five games to the South’s two. However, this year was different from the tightly contested matchups of previous years, with the South leading wire-to-wire.
The South hit the turf running. Starting on their own 20, the red squad drove the ball up the field by punching runs through the defense’s teeth. A big bail-out pass on fourth-and-seven put them on the North’s 37 yard-line and refocused their offense to the air for the next several plays. The South eventually scored with a run from the 11-yard-line, putting up a 7-0 lead with 7:39 remaining.
Taking the field for the first time, Charlie Coudreit (St. Marys) started in the pocket, being one of two quarterbacks representing the AML. The other was Drew Evens (Port Allegany), who led his team to a D9 Class A Championship last fall.
“Charlie is kind of your classic drop-back guy. He’s more of a pocket passer. Drew is the guy who will make things happen. The play will break down and he can beat you from the pocket, but he can make a ton of plays from outside the pocket too,” said Troy Cook, head coach of the North team. “It’s nice to have that one-two punch, and they bring a little bit of a different skillset to the table.”
Early on, the North’s offense stumbled out of the gates. On their initial drive, they found just seven yards in total before punting. The boys in blue responded on defense by forcing a three-and-out and found larger gains with Evens at quarterback, but again couldn’t find the endzone.
In the second quarter, the South continued their early-game dominance. A 57-yard bomb from quarterback Eric Booher (Keystone) gave the South their second score of the game with 10:52 left in the first half, before an interception pushed the lead to 21-0 just nine seconds later.
“(The South) came out and were pretty intense on their offensive and defensive lines. I think it kind of knocked us back on our front,” said Troy Cook, the North’s head coach. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with some turnovers early and dug ourselves a hole.”
The North finally got on the board with just over eight minutes remaining in the half. Choosing the air over the ground, Evens found Logan Moiser (St. Marys) for a 60-yard gain, placing them at the seven yard-line. Three plays later, Carter Chasdey (St. Marys) broke through the line to find the endzone.
For the rest of the second quarter, both teams battled hard but could not find significant gains. However, with just 1.8 seconds left on the clock, and the South threatening, a pass interference call on the North put the South on the five yard line, allowing for a last second field goal to push the score to 24-6.
In the third quarter, it looked bleak for the North. After getting the ball on their own 40-yard line, a fumble less than three minutes into the half put the South in great scoring position at the 17-yard line. One play later, Booher, operating as a receiver, dove for a catch that put another touchdown in the books.
Down 24 points, Evens’ arm once again carried the North down the field. They started their drive with a short five-yard run before Evens connected with Moiser again for a 38-yard pass, putting the North just outside the red zone. Fellow Gator, Blaine Moses (Port Allegany) rushed for 13 yards to put the North within the 10, followed by another pass from Evens, this time to Ricky Zampogna (Kane) for the North’s second score. Evens finished the drive with a QB rush for a successful two-point conversion, bringing the score to 31-14.
Once again, after their score, the North’s defense kicked into gear, forcing another three-and-out. While they marched down the field, looking for back-to-back scores, their drive was once again stunted, as penalties and defensive stops forced them into a fourth-and-22 punt. The North’s bad luck late in the third quarter continued with an interception in the endzone with just 13.9 seconds left on the clock.
Going into the fourth, the game was all-but-over early, as the South opened up the final quarter with another scoring drive to push the lead to 37-14. Their defense then ground the North’s offense to another three-and-out, before switching to the run game to draw out the clock.
Facing a running clock, the desperate North team finally got their offense running, finding three scores in the final five minutes. Zampogna rushed for a two-yard touchdown with Moses scoring the two-point-conversion, followed by Landon Darr’s (Kane) run to the endzone with 7.7 seconds left.
The final score of the game came from Moiser, who picked off a lateral pass from the South on a kick return, running it back with no time left on the clock, giving the North a final jolt of joy and cheers.
After the game, each team was awarded an offensive and defensive Most Valuable Player Award. Zampogna walked away with the offensive MVP trophy, while Noah Archer (Port Allegany) earned the defensive MVP.
“I can’t thank these kids enough. To take time out of their schedule in the middle of their summer, they have work going on, people getting ready for college, so to take a week out and put forth the work that they did, I can’t say enough about the group and the way that they handled themselves all game,” said Cook. “It was just phenomenal and I’m so proud of them.”