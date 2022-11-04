ST. MARYS — They’ve talked about it since training camp.
While St. Marys has turned around what was a struggling program in recent years, the Dutch have finished their last three seasons with a bad taste in their mouths.
The playoff appearances have been welcomed, but it’s the postseason results that have troubled St. Marys. After another quality regular season, the Dutch get another shot at a District 9 Class 3A title run this year, and will begin their championship quest tonight.
While wins in September and October are great, head coach Chris Dworek wants his program to be known for what it does in November.
“We really focused on mental things (during last week’s bye) and getting kids as healthy as we could,” Dworek said. “That seemed to work very well and the kids seem very fired up about this week. We’re trying to get them mentally prepared for a tough, intense game that’s going to have lots of ups and downs. Just trying to get the kids to better respond to adversity.”
The Dutch have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround since Dworek’s hiring — reaching the playoffs each of the past three years after back-to-back winless seasons prior — but have yet to find their first playoff win under the third-year boss. A 2019 sub-regional loss to District 8’s Westinghouse preceded back-to-back District 9 playoff defeats to Clearfield, and if the Dutch want another shot at the Bison, they’ll have to go through Punxsutawney tonight.
St. Marys drew the No. 2 seed in the District 9 Class 3A tournament, while Punxsy entered as No. 3. The Dutch beat the Chucks, 34-21, on Sept. 23, holding Punxsy’s run-first offense to just 72 yards on the ground.
““(Punxsy) does things well and they haven’t changed that much,” Dworek said. “Every team has trick plays and tweaks and stuff like that, and you try to prepare and practice for it, but the main thing is to be ready for their strengths.”
St. Marys held star RB Zeke Bennett to 71 yards on 30 carries, forcing the Chucks to attempt an uncharacteristically high 16 passes. St. Marys QB Charlie Coudriet torched the Chucks in multiple facets of that game, completing 15-of-21 pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 11 times for 69 yards and a score.
The Dutch will rely on their defensive stars once again, including a defensive front that has been one of the team’s strengths all year. Eli Rippey (75 tackles, 8 tackles for loss), Waylon Wehler (50 tackles, 6 TFL), Alex Lukaschunis (40 tackles, 18 TFL) and others will be tasked with stopping Punxsy a second time.
“They’re the first line of defense and they know that; they’ve been used to that responsibility all season,” Dworek said. “They’ll be ready for that challenge. The big thing is knowing (Bennett) is a physical running back and we need to fly to the ball whenever he touches it. That’s what we did well against him in the first game.”
Both teams finished 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the District 9 Region 1 conference. Despite dropping the first matchup, Puxnsy is sure to give a spirited effort in what will be its first postseason appearance since 2014.
“That (playoff) experience is something we can draw on and something we’ve talked about,” Dworek said. “The seniors have played in three playoff games so they know the feeling, intensity and pressure, and that experience is something to take into account.”
The Dutch and Chucks will kick-off from DuBois Area High School at 7 p.m. tonight. They’re one of just four District 9 playoff games taking place this weekend, as Class 4A DuBois won’t play its sub-regional until next week and No. 2 Karns City battles No. 3 Brookville in the lone Class 2A semifinal.
In Class A, No. 1 Port Allegany awaits the winner of No. 4 Keystone and No. 5 Union/A-C Valley. Keystone won the regular season matchup against the Falcon Knights, 43-7, but in a rivalry game of that magnitude, anything is possible.
No. 2 Redbank Valley awaits either No. 3 Brockway or No. 6 Coudersport. The Rovers won Round 1, 70-16, nearly two months ago.