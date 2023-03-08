SPORTS-ALEXANDER-IT-WAS-ORDEAL-BUT-1-RI.jpg

Jon Rahm with Tiger Woods who hosted the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club Sunday, February 19, 2023. Rahm won the tournament at -17. Max Homa of Valencia, CA, finished second at -15.

 David Crane/Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG/TNS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour is going to reward the biggest stars with as many as 11 tournaments that have small fields, big money and no cuts.

This should sound familiar.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social