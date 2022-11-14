ORCHARD PARK — Let’s make this clear.
The Bills didn’t lose this 33-30 decision to the Vikings in overtime, they lost it in the fourth quarter with two horrendous decisions on the same play.
And while it won’t compare with the “Music City Miracle” or “13 Seconds” playoff defeats, what happened Sunday afternoon at chilly, windy Highmark Stadium ranks near the very top in ways Buffalo has found to blow a game in the franchise’s 63-year history.
Let’s set the scene.
With under two minutes to play in the third quarter, Buffalo is ahead 27-10.
But, alas, one scrimmage play after Tyler Bass’ field goal had produced that margin, Minnesota’s elite running back, Dalvin Cook, took off on an 81-yard scoring run that was both the Vikings longest play of the year and the most lengthy surrendered by the Bills this season.
No problem.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, playing a week after injuring his throwing elbow in a loss to the Jets at the Meadowlands, drove the Bills to the Vikings 7-yard line, facing 4th-and-2.
Simple, kick the field goal and go up by 13.
Except Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, one of the NFL’s most conservative coaches, decides to go for it.
Gaffe No. 1.
Allen, rolling out to his right and under pressure, heaves a perfect strike to Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson in the end zone.
Gaffe No. 2.
Worse, Allen had to scramble and get banged up making the tackle after Peterson ran it out.
Minnesota immediately drove 66 yards for the score to make it 27-23 after missing the point after.
Buffalo then went three-and-out — all passes — and the Vikings went 75 yards to the Bills’ 1-yard line where they failed to score on fourth down from a half-yard out with 50 seconds to play.
Now all Allen had to do was push the ball out a bit farther, make Minnesota use its final timeout, and with a kneel-down, the game was over.
But the Bills’ QB couldn’t handle the snap and the loose ball was recovered in the end zone by Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks for a touchdown.
Still, down 30-27, Buffalo could tie it with a field goal and sure enough, Allen took Buffalo 69 yards in 39 seconds and Bass’ 29-yarder made it 30-30 at the end of regulation.
Minnesota won the toss and drove to a field goal for the lead, chewing up over six minutes in the process.
But Allen answered, taking the Bills 42 yards to the Vikings 20. But knowing that Buffalo needed a touchdown to win, on second down, he threw behind wideout Gabriel Davis in the end zone but was right on target to Peterson whose second pick ended the game.
AFTEREWARD, Allen was despondent, summarizing his performance “we had four turnovers in the game and three of them were on me.”
He was right, of course, those giveaways spoiled a 29-for-43 passing performance for 330 yards with a touchdown.
But there was certainly blame for McDermott who couldn’t have picked a worse time for his riverboat gambler instinct to kick in.
That flawed decision to scrub the field goal on fourth down and Allen’s ill-considered heave into the end zone on the opening possession of the fourth quarter changed the momentum of a game the Bills had in hand.
And this one won’t be easy to forget.
Afterward, McDermott stated the obvious: “It’s hard to win a game when you turn it over four times … we got sloppy with the football.”
He also lamented Buffalo letting Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson get free to convert a 4th-and-19 on the drive that put Minnesota ahead late in the fourth quarter.
McDermott also expressed concern that the Bills haven’t scored a second-half touchdown in the last three games.
He then concluded with a bit of wisdom, “Sometimes when you win, you have to prevent yourself from losing. It’s hard to go to bed with a loss like this.”
