SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-QB-PHIL-JURKOVEC-1-YB.jpg

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec fends of Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson during a meeting earlier this season at BC.

 Stuart Cahill / Boston Herald / TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Phil Jurkovec committed to Notre Dame as a sophomore in high school back in the spring of 2016, a decision the quarterback described as difficult because it meant choosing the Fighting Irish over the hometown Pittsburgh Panthers.

It was understandable at the time. Pat Narduzzi was still attempting to find his footing entering his second season at Pitt and the Panthers were stuck in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos