The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has announced that Lorenzo Rodriguez will become the 6th head coach in the history of the women’s soccer program.
“We are very excited to announce the hiring of Lorenzo Rodriguez as our new head coach for women’s soccer,” said University of Pittsburgh at Bradford athletic director Bret Butler. “He has a wonderful base of preparatory experiences from his time at Greensboro College, the University of Mary Washington, and his alma mater, Olean (N.Y.) High School. He is ready and anxious to hit the ground running.”
Rodriguez joins Pitt-Bradford after serving as the interim head coach of Olean High School’s boys’ team. Previously, Rodriguez served as an assistant coach for the women’s teams at Greensboro College from 2016-2018 and Mary Washington from 2018-2020.
“I am hoping to rejuvenate the program with a holistic coaching style that will allow our women to play freely and thrive on the field and in the classroom,” Rodriguez said. “On the field, I hope to instill a strong defensive base and mindset, which will allow us to build a strong, efficient attack.”
At Greensboro, Lorenzo helped direct the Pride to a 26-10-3 record over two seasons, scoring 172 goals in the span. Rodriguez also served as the program’s recruiting coordinator for 2017, bringing in a class that went on to post a 17-1 record in 2018. During his time with the Pride, Rodriguez coached 25 academic and athletic award winners, and one player that would go on to play for the Puerto Rican national team.
Rodriguez moved to Mary Washington in 2018. In his first year with the Eagles, the team posted a 12-4-1 record, reaching the Capital Athletic Conference championship game. The next season, they were able to win the conference championship and added a win over the No. 14 team in the country, SUNY Geneseo, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“I am extremely excited to begin this journey at Pitt-Bradford,” Rodriguez said. “I want to thank Bret Butler and the Pitt-Bradford administration for the opportunity to take over the program and begin working to elevate the program back to equal its previous successes.”
Rodriguez received an Associate of Science degree in physical education and fitness from Jamestown Community College in 2011, and a Bachelor of Science degree in sport and fitness administration and management from SUNY Brockport in 2014. Rodriguez was on the track and field team at Brockport, where he ran sprints for the Golden Eagles and was a member of the men’s soccer team at Jamestown.
Rodriguez takes over for coach Melissa Graham who left the program this summer after 6 years.