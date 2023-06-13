ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Eight of the top athletes in school history are set for their enshrinement into the St. Bonaventure University Athletics Hall of Fame when the Class of 2023 is formally inducted this Saturday.
The inductees are: Adrian Blaszczak, ‘06 (men’s swimming), Tricia Cuti, ‘98 (women’s swimming), Jessica Jenkins, ‘12 (women’s basketball), Sam Maheu, ‘09 (men’s soccer), Andrew Nicholson, ‘12 (men’s basketball), Brian Pellegrini, ‘07 (baseball), Megan Van Tatenhove, ‘12 (women’s basketball) and Cody Vincent, ‘08 (baseball). Also set for induction is former head baseball coach Larry Sudbrook, who was selected a year ago and deferred his induction to this year.
This year’s class will be formally inducted this Saturday as part of St. Bonaventure’s Alumni Reunion Weekend. The ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. in the Quick Center for the Arts. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is free and open to all.
The new inductees join 146 previous St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame honorees, continuing a tradition which dates to 1969 when the first class was honored. Induction into the Hall of Fame recognizes and honors those individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the intercollegiate program at St. Bonaventure, and who have continued to demonstrate in their lives the values imparted by intercollegiate athletics.
The largest induction class in St. Bonaventure Athletics Hall of Fame history, this year’s group makes up for lost time following the postponement of an induction class due to the pandemic.