Buffalo Bills

A fan shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, said he will be cheering from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin tweeted less than hour before kickoff.

