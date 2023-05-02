Rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic are virtually full after today’s four additions with the exception of any late replacements.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated high school seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the final group of additions, two each to the New York and Pennsylvania squads.
New York now has 40 players and Pennsylvania 42.
Media Day is May 21 and Pennsylvania leads the series 23-22-3.
Today’s additions for New York are Randolph’s Dillon Schrader and Pine Valley’s Fred Roland. The Pennsy addees are Bradford’s Alex Gangloff and Ridgway’s Marcus Crowe from Johnsonburg.
SCHRADER was a 6-foot, 205-pound center/defensive lineman who was named honorable mention all-state and first-team Section 6 Class D.
He will attend Jamestown Community College, major in physical education, play baseball then transfer to a four-year school to pursue a career in physical therapy/athletic training.
Of the Charities Classic, he said, “I broke my leg in my final game as a Randolph Cardinal and had to get carted off of the field at halftime. I would love to leave this last game on my own two feet.” His best football memory was “winning back-to-back Sectional 6 titles in Highmark Stadium.”
Roland, is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound two-way lineman who aspires to a career in real estate. He said, “The Big 30 Game has been the ultimate dream of mine to play in my senior year.” His favorite memory playing football was “the team dinners with my coaches and teammates.”
Gangloff was a 5-foot-10, 205-pound center/defensive end who was a four-year letterman and will attend Slippery Rock University and major in marketing. He said, “Seeing other family members and teammates make the Big 30 Game gave me the goal of wanting to represent Pennsylvania as well.” His favorite football memory was “Homecoming game my freshman year.”
Crowe was a 5-foot-11, 170-pound offensive guard/defensive end who was team captain and earned the Resilient Elker Award for 10 years of football plus the Scholar-Athlete and Coaches’ Awards at Johnsonburg. A member of the National Honor Society, he will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and major in the computer information systems & technology program. He said, “I’ve always gone to the Big 30 game as a kid and know it’s a huge opportunity to play four more quarters of the game I fell in love with as a kid,” His favorite memories as a player were “messing around at practice and watching Coach Hinton destroying things pregame.”