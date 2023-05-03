(Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series with St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt on the challenges and change in landscape created by the transfer portal and NIL legislation. Today: the challenge of building a stable program.)
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — He was the poster boy for the kind of program it had become, and continued to be.
Dion Wright, remember, played in just 13 games as a freshman with the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, averaging 2.8 points and 1.9 rebounds in 6.4 minutes per contest. Rather than search for the nearest exit, however, he committed to getting better, to making it in the Atlantic 10 after coming all the way from Carson, California.
And that’s exactly what he did.
The 6-foot-7 forward became a regular contributor as a sophomore and a starter as a junior. And by the time he’d left Bona in the spring of 2016, he was co-captain of the A-10’s co-regular season champions and one of the league’s top 15 players.
From the very beginning, that’s how coach Mark Schmidt built his Bona teams, by finding unheralded prospects (even Andrew Nicholson and Jaylen Adams had only a few other Division I offers) and developing them, over multiple years, into top A-10 talents. And for many, that growth, and patience, was rewarded when it came time to sign a professional contract.
Adams went from committing to Jacksonville out of high school to reaching the NBA with both the Hawks and Bucks. Wright signed worthwhile deals in, among other countries, Japan and Iran.
FOR BONA, such success stories have been many.
But those days, for the most part, Schmidt acknowledged, are over.
“You can’t build programs anymore,” he said, citing the recent explosion in player movement due to the transfer portal and money-making opportunities under the NCAA’s name, image and likeness rules. “You build a team from year to year.”
Indeed, these days, if a kid plays only 6.4 minutes per game as a freshman, he’s as good as gone as he searches for immediate playing time somewhere else. And if a kid is as good as Adams, he’s also likely gone, but for another reason — the call of NIL money.
This has put a burden, Schmidt said, on both the player, who now must start over at one or multiple other locations, and programs like Bona’s, who’d become accustomed to leaning on these experienced juniors and seniors. It’s almost certainly eliminated some of the joy for fans, who took pleasure in watching, and developing a relationship with, these kids over four years. And it’s changed Schmidt’s recruiting approach dramatically.
INDEED, over the weekend, Bona made another addition through the portal, landing a commitment from high-scoring Bryant transfer Charles Pride, who chose the Bonnies over a number of high-major offers. The only issue is that, as a graduate transfer, they’ll have him for one season before largely being in the same boat next spring.
“The longer the kid is in the program, the better he’s gonna be, the more successful he’s going to be,” the 17th-year Bona coach said. “When kids are jumping around, it just makes it so much more difficult for them to be successful because they have to learn the system, and in order to do that, that takes time.”
Therefore, he added: “I think … the teams that have had guys in the program 2-3 years, they’re gonna be the teams that have more success, or they’re going to be able to compete with those high-majors because they have kids in the program that are older.”
But there’s one major problem with that, he went on.
“Now it’s hard to keep those guys for 2-3 years, especially at the mid-majors. In essence, we’re becoming like Triple A in baseball. As soon as they get good they’re scooting to a higher program, and I don’t think that’s good for anybody.”
SCHMIDT said his assistants “look at the portal everyday now,” understandably, spending more time and effort there than they would in a packed gymnasium for a summer AAU tournament. He joked that he has a new appreciation for junior college coaches, who have always typically had to replace their entire teams on an annual basis.
Aside from a couple of instances — Yann Farell potentially being one of them — that’s from where the Bonnies’ experience is largely going to come. And though it used to be that players would largely transfer down due to playing time, now they’re mostly looking to transfer up.
And for one primary reason, Schmidt said: NIL money.
“And the higher you go, the more NIL money is there,” he pointed out. “There will (still) be kids who are putting their name into the portal because they’re not happy, they’re not playing, but most of those guys are now putting their name in the portal to get paid. And you’re not gonna get paid for the most part if you go down; you’re gonna get paid if you go up.”
He expanded: “Now, there are high-major guys that aren’t happy that are gonna move down, and those guys that aren’t happy, they’re probably not getting paid what the top 5-7 guys are. So say they’re getting $50,000, they can slide down to a mid-major, and a lot of mid-majors are paying $50,000. But most that are good players, that have put up numbers, they’re going up, and the higher they go, the more they make.”
TO SCHMIDT, these new realities have created a tough situation for everybody — players, coaches and programs alike.
“Tough is an understatement,” he emphasized.
Coaches, to be sure, aren’t blameless; many have made the portal a two-way street, pushing in otherwise-content players that they don’t see as good enough. Players are making decisions based on pressure and promises of money, many of those unfulfilled.
Kids bounce around from school to school, stunting their development. Many of them make the knee-jerk decision to leave, only to wind up without a home. Indeed, through seven weeks of the portal being open (as of Sunday), less than 600 of the 1,614 entrants had committed to a new program.
Sure, nobody can blame a 20-year-old for wanting to get paid.
But that brings us back to the case of Wright, and what’s important now vs. where these players could be in the longer term.
“The shame of it all is that the kids are making decisions based solely on money, not on opportunity, not on what’s the best position or best program for me to get to the next level,” Schmidt maintained. “They’re basing decisions on $50-$100,000, and if they do what they’re supposed to do at that current school, that $50-$100K will be chump change in five years.
“But it’s not just college basketball or football, it’s the world, everything is instant gratification; what can you do for me today? It’s not what can happen for me 5-10 years from now?”
Perhaps with the likes of Adams and Wright in mind, he added: “Say they’re (ultimately overseas players rather than NBA), if they make the wrong decisions, now if they go overseas, they’re gonna have to start at a lower level and then work their way up, where if they had a successful career at the school they were at, maybe they could start off 2-3 levels higher over in Europe. Instead of starting in Iceland for $50 a game, maybe they can start in some other country for $50,000 a year …
“It’s all instant gratification and these kids are … it’s about money.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)