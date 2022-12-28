The Joe DeCerbo Memorial Tournament, the long-running event run by the Cattaraugus County basketball officials, is a tournament no more.
A new format will feature local teams this week at Allegany-Limestone High School.
IAABO Board 121 moved away from brackets this winter for the first time since its event was founded in 1975. This year the games will be a showcase over two days of predetermined matchups Thursday and Friday.
“Obviously, on the first day, winners and losers won’t be playing winners and losers the next day. We’ve already got the games set,” IAABO 121 secretary Mike LaCroix said. “And the main reason we did that is just because we have so many local teams that tend to play each other in the regular season that just having them play a third time just kind of didn’t make sense anymore. So we think this is going to be very well-received the way we’ve done it this year.”
The showcase features two games for each of the eight boys teams invited to Allegany and one game each for eight girls teams. No longer are the boys teams separated into divisions such as large school or small school, but all boys games this year will match New York squads against Pennsylvania opponents.
“There’s no kind of rhyme or reason on who’s playing who,” LaCroix explained. “We just kind of set the games up and we’re hoping for some good games on both days and kind of give each state maybe a bragging right on who ends up winning more games over the course of the two days. We’re not doing any New York or PA awards at all, we just give the schools an opportunity to play some teams that they normally wouldn’t be playing in the regular season or playoffs.”
The four N.Y. boys teams are Allegany-Limestone, Olean, Salamanca and Wellsville; the four from Pennsy are Bradford, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Warren. Girls games include Portville vs. Port Allegany and Jamestown vs. Olean on Thursday and A-L vs. Ellicottville and O-E vs. Randolph on Friday. Games start at 11 a.m. with the final tip off slated for 7:45 p.m. both days.
Previously, the tournament had four girls teams playing in a bracket; now there are eight teams but only playing one game. The officials will use this first showcase year to evaluate how to run both the boys and girls sides next year.
“It was to get more teams involved,” LaCroix said of the ‘22 format, “and the other thought process was maybe on the girls side we do the one game, kind of see how that panned out and on the boys side, we have them playing two games just to see how that pans out. So we’re not sure how we’re going to do it next year, but for the first time changing it to this showcase format, we just figured this would kind of give us an idea to look at it on both sides and see how we want to go forward with it.”
With no brackets dividing the teams, there will no longer be all-tournament teams either. Instead, after each game, the officials will honor a player of the game from each team along with a sportsmanship award for one member of each team.
On Friday, following the 4:15 girls game and before the 6 p.m. boys game, the IAABO will announce its Class of 2022 scholarship winners. Mia Welty (Portville), Mallory Welty (Portville), Logan Ruter (Coudersport), JoJo Gibbons (Olean) and Gianna DeRose (Allegany-Limestone) received scholarships from the basketball officials.
“That’s what we do this tournament for, is to give our scholarships to student athletes who are seniors, whether they play in our showcase or not, they can apply,” LaCroix said.
The concession stand will be open for the games and vendors on site will include Studio 4 East selling showcase t-shirts and a bake sale from the A-L girls team.
2022 Joe DeCerbo Holiday Basketball Showcase
Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Otto-Eldred vs. Wellsville, 12:45 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone vs. Port Allegany, 2:30 p.m.
Salamanca vs. Warren, 6 p.m.
Bradford vs. Olean, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Olean vs. Port Allegany, 12:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Wellsville, 2:30 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone vs. Warren, 6 p.m.
Otto-Eldred vs. Salamanca, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday’s Games
Port Allegany vs. Portville, 11 a.m.
Jamestown vs. Olean, 4:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Allegany-Limestone vs. Ellicottville, 11 a.m.
Otto-Eldred vs. Randolph, 4:15 p.m.