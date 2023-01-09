PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany girls basketball team continued on its successful season, adding a win to its season by beating Bradford, 56-21, with deadly shooting from deep and Kaliegha Dowell’s 17 points.
Throughout the game against the Lady Owls, Port scored 30 points from shots behind the arc, with six Lady Gators connecting from deep. The scorching shooting, played in tandem with unwavering and aggressive defense that kept the Lady Owls’ comeback ambitions out of reach, including holding Bradford to zero points in the second quarter, gave the Lady Gators their sixth win of the season.
Dowell, a North Tier League All-Star a season ago, finished with 17 points, hitting three 3-pointers throughout, while also picking up eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Evin Stauffer also ended in double-digit figures with 11 points, while Ella Moses came within three points of posting a triple-double, closing out the win with seven points, a team-high 14 rebounds, 10 assist and four steals. Leigha Nelson, who also hit three 3-pointers, ended with nine points and led the Gators in steals with five.
Alanna Benson carried the offensive load for the Lady Owls once again, recording 11 points, followed by Kalie Dixon who scored six points in the loss.
Dowell 5 4-6 17, Stauffer 5 0-0 11, Nelson 3 0-0 9, Evens 3 0-0 8, Moses 2 2-2 7, Daniels 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 6-8 56
Benson 3 4-4 11, Ka. Dixon 3 0-0 6, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Craig 0 2-2 2. Totals: 7 4-8 21
Port Allegany 22 38 48 56
Three-point goals: Port 10 (Dowell 3, Nelson 3, Evens 2, Stauffer, Moses, Evens), Bradford 1 (Benson); Total fouls: Port 7, Bradford 10; fouled out: none