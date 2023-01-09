PORT ALLEGANY — The Port Allegany girls basketball team continued on its successful season, adding a win to its season by beating Bradford, 56-21, with deadly shooting from deep and Kaliegha Dowell’s 17 points.

Throughout the game against the Lady Owls, Port scored 30 points from shots behind the arc, with six Lady Gators connecting from deep. The scorching shooting, played in tandem with unwavering and aggressive defense that kept the Lady Owls’ comeback ambitions out of reach, including holding Bradford to zero points in the second quarter, gave the Lady Gators their sixth win of the season.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos