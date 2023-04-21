ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Now seemingly customary, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has once again seen a mass exodus of its bench.
Indeed, through Thursday, four Bona reserves had entered the transfer portal, a list that began with big man Max Amadasun and redshirt freshmen Brett Rumpel and Anouar Mellouk and added sophomore forward Anquan Hill on Monday.
Bona, though, has officially begun to find their replacements.
Noel Brown, a 6-foot-11 George Washington transfer, will stay in the Atlantic 10 and continue his career at Bona, he announced on social media on Thursday morning. After spending the last three seasons with the Colonials, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. Brown, who visited Bona last weekend, will presumably fill the void left by Amadasun as the backup center to starter Chad Venning.
Brown appeared in 68 games at George Washington, with 17 starts, logging career averages of 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the floor in 11 minutes per game. As a junior last season, the Leesburg, Va., native averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in limited minutes primarily off the bench, posting an A-10 high of nine points against Duquesne in February. He scored two points, with one rebound, in 11 minutes in the Colonials’ 83-81 overtime triumph over Bona in the Reilly Center in late-February.
Prior to choosing the Colonials among a host of mid-major offers, Brown was a standout at Flint Hill School in Northern Virginia. As a senior, he averaged 13 rebounds and eight rebounds while leading Flint Hill to the VISAA Division I state tournament. He was named First Team All-State, First Team All-MAC and to the Fairfax County First Team while also being tabbed as the Fairfax County Player of the Year.
Brown is the second member of the Bonnies’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Rochester native and Putnam Science Academy product Miles Rose. With his addition, Bona now has nine scholarship players for next season — the five late-season starters and a sixth starter-type in Barry Evans, plus Brown, Rose and long forward Melian Martinez, who redshirted the 2022-23 campaign.
The hope is that, in Brown, Bona has a player who can provide some depth at the center spot while bringing three years of Atlantic 10 experience to a roster that was sorely lacking in that area last winter. At 6-foot-11, 260 pounds, he might also be expected to shore up the defensive interior, another area where the Bonnies struggled last year.
The regular signing period began on April 12 and runs through May 17. Bona currently still has four scholarships available for next season.
Bona to play Florida Atlantic in ‘23-’24
Back in 2019, Bona played a road game at Florida Atlantic, beating the host school in the championship game of the Boca Raton Beach Classic.
Three years later, after topping an average, mostly obscure mid-major, Bona figures to be getting a much different FAU team this time around.
The Bonnies will meet Florida Atlantic in a neutral site game next season, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported Thursday. The game will take place on Dec. 2016, 2023, as part of a doubleheader at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. The other game will feature fellow A-10 program UMass against West Virginia.
Florida Atlantic, of course, was one of the top stories in college basketball last month, producing a 35-win, nationally-ranked season while making an incredible run to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed. The Owls beat No. 8 Memphis and No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickenson before knocking off No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas State and eventually falling to No. San Diego State in the Final Four.
With a number of returning players, FAU is a projected top 10 team in the country for 2023-24, currently checking in at No. 8 in Rothstein’s offseason rankings.
And once again, Bona has a crown jewel contest around which it will fill out the remainder of its non-conference schedule.