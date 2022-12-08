venning

St. Bonaventure's Chad Venning takes a contested shot out of the post during the 61-42 win against Cleveland State on Wednesday. Venning had 12 points and six rebounds in the win.

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — There was a stretch early in the first half that appeared to be an avalanche of wild passes, loose-ball scrums and missed shots.

When it was over, Wednesday night before 3,158 observers at the Reilly Center, the 23 combined turnovers seemed to be a typo … as in, there seemed to be twice that many.

