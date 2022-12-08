ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — There was a stretch early in the first half that appeared to be an avalanche of wild passes, loose-ball scrums and missed shots.
When it was over, Wednesday night before 3,158 observers at the Reilly Center, the 23 combined turnovers seemed to be a typo … as in, there seemed to be twice that many.
But sometimes that’s the perception when at least one team is playing really intense defense.
And St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team rode just that kind of performance to an impressive 61-42 victory over Cleveland State.
Impressive in that the Vikings (6-4), who had won six straight games after losing their first three, were held to a season-low in points, 16 below the next fewest.
And the Bonnies (6-3) produced, by far, their best defensive effort of the season, nine fewer than they gave up in a win over Notre Dame.
Cleveland State didn’t reach double figures until just over eight minutes remained in the first half and didn’t get to 20 until under two minutes before intermission.
The Vikings barely shot 30% from the field and a team that was shooting 32% on treys was a miserable 1-of-13 from beyond the arc.
AFTERWARD, Bona coach Mark Schmidt didn’t hesitate.
“It was the most complete game we played defensively … I thought we were locked in from the very beginning,” he said. “They were on a six-game winning streak and when you watched tape of them, they would get on (teams) in the first five, six, seven minutes.
“I thought we had to meet that challenge and come out and hit them first. We did a great job to start the game and a great job to begin the second half and those are two areas that are really important.”
Schmidt added, “We defended, holding that team to 42 points and 1-for-13 from threes. We outrebounded them by 16 (49-33), and we had 14 offensive rebounds in the first half. We only had eight second-chance points which was a concern, not finishing inside, but we were active, much more than we were against Buffalo and we were much more committed on the defensive end. Defensively, it was the best performance of the year.”
As for the early sloppiness, Schmidt pointed out, “They make it really hard because they deny everything, so the game’s not going to be pretty and we usually don’t play a pretty game anyway.
“We had 16 assists on 23 field goals and that’s a great number, that means we’re sharing the ball. I thought we played hard … consistently hard and that’s what we’ve got to do. This is the game we played the hardest over 40 minutes. I put it on the board before every game ‘30 seconds (on defense) for 40 minutes.’ Our defense carried us, we got 10 steals.”
He conceded, “ We didn’t play perfect on offense, but we scored enough baskets to win.”
Bona has had at least three double-figure scorers in all nine games this season and last night marked the third with four of them.
Point guard Kyrell Luc (no turnovers) and center Chad Venning each scored 12 and forward Barry Evans added 10, but it was Daryl Banks III, the redshirt junior transfer from St. Peter’s who was the executioner.
He never did make a two-point field goal and didn’t take a free throw, but he nailed five treys en route to his game-high 15 points, three of them punitive as he nailed them in transition and that just hastened Cleveland State’s demise.