When the Pirates selected J.P. Massey in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft, it’s unlikely anyone outside of the organization, the right-handed pitcher himself or the University of Minnesota baseball program saw this coming.
After all, Massey went 2-8 with a 6.52 ERA in 14 games (12 starts) for the Gophers, walking 39 and striking out 63 in 59 1/3 innings. It was hardly dominant stuff, but then again, surprises have sort of become Massey’s thing.
He started high school at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy in Chicago just a shade over 5-foot-3 ... and proceeded to grow about 15 inches, landing a scholarship to a Big Ten school in the process.
“It was a progression in terms of me growing and maturing,” Massey told the Post-Gazette by phone last week.
It has certainly been a process for Massey, one that will reach an exciting marking point when he takes the field for the MLB All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, joined by Endy Rodriguez in representing the Pirates.
Massey was honest when discussing whether he was expecting the selection, which tends to involve players at Double-A or Triple-A.
“It was definitely something that caught me by surprise,” Massey said. “But I couldn’t be more ecstatic about it.”
Neither could the Pirates, who’ve watched Massey dominate with Low-A Bradenton before earning a promotion to High-A Greensboro.
In 14 games between the two levels, Massey has gone 4-4 with a 3.45 ERA, walking 34 and striking out 64 in 62 2/3 innings. He has a .221 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP.
Massey ranked sixth in the Florida State League at the time of his promotion (June 20) with 57 strikeouts and was also named the FSL’s Pitcher of the Month in May after producing a 0.72 ERA with 29 strikeouts and a .167 batting average against in five starts.
“The best thing I’ve done this season is being where my feet are, constantly working every day to become the best version of myself,” Massey said. “Just trying to refine my mechanics or mentality and give my team a chance to win.”
As much fun as he’s had this season, Massey also can’t wait for the All-Star Game experience. He considers Pirates top pitching prospect Quinn Priester a good friend, along with Alek Thomas of the Diamondbacks and Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene.
Massey has listened to the three of them tell stories about this event, rubbing elbows with some of the game’s other top prospects and also major leaguers there for the actual All-Star Game.
“It’s something I’ve always looked forward to and really wanted to participate in,” Massey said. “I’m getting an opportunity to do something that I can’t even really explain.”
The lightning-quick transition Massey has made to professional baseball has been impressive. He credited his two pitching coaches, Matt Ford of the Marauders and Fernando Nieve with the Grasshoppers, for day-to-day maintenance and improvement, along with pitching development coordinator Josh Hopper for crafting a bigger-picture plan.
Maintaining five pitches — four- and two-seam fastballs, plus a curveball, slider and changeup — means Massey often has ample work to do between starts. He also said he thrives on making constant tweaks to his pitch mix and how he executes each one.
“You have to be versatile,” Massey said. “You can’t go out there and think you’re going to pitch the same way every outing.”
Evolving as a pitcher is certainly something that carried Massey through high school and also marked his time at Minnesota, where only two pitchers from the program have been picked higher over the past decade.
Massey, who had a 6.70 ERA in 43 college games (22 starts), certainly didn’t post eye-popping numbers with the Gophers. But he did transform himself from raw prospect to someone with myriad weapons and consistent mechanics.
As a late bloomer in high school, Massey said he appreciated Minnesota taking a chance on him, then later, once he arrived on campus, worrying about his development as a person and player.
“Minnesota took a chance on me,” Massey said. “It’s a decision I’m forever grateful for, and I take a lot of pride in representing Minnesota, where it’s not necessarily known for baseball but we have a bunch of talented players.”
And now, as SEC programs such as LSU and Florida garner attention at the MLB draft, Massey and his low-key selection couldn’t be happier to be where his feet are.
Which seems to be cutting a quick path through the minor leagues.
“Going into this season, I wanted to work as hard as possible to become the best version of myself that I can,” Massey said. “I’m still doing that to this day. I try not to get too far ahead of myself with what I’m expecting or trying to get done.”