ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At its core, it’s no different than many 9-to-5 and considerably more mundane jobs. From systems analyst, to manufacturing scheduler, to janitor or human resources representative, learning what not to do often rivals in importance the performance of actual tasks.
In other words, less is often more.
It’s been that way with the Pirates offense through 30 games, a little less than a 20% chunk of the season that even players’ parents probably didn’t see coming. Aided by offseason additions who were supposed to bring a more professional approach, sure, some uptick was expected. But what has happened has been more. Much more.
The Pirates have scored a bunch of runs and started to swim with the big kids in MLB. Bigger than that, their approach has been markedly better, a sustainable brand of offense the club will look to carry beyond its April outburst.
“Everything is usually predicated off how we’re controlling the strike zone,” hitting coach Andy Haines was saying after batting practice at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. “To me, that’s where it starts and ends. We’ve just really, really controlled the strike zone this first month.”
The surface-level numbers bear that out. Entering Wednesday’s games, the Pirates were sixth in runs at 157. Their team OPS (.786) also holds that ranking, while their batting average (.261) and slugging percentage (.444) were seventh.
Assessing improvement here can be described thusly: really bad to really good. We’re also not done. The most noticeable categories — at least in this discussion — involve on-base percentage, along with Pittsburgh’s walk and strikeout rates.
Team OBP was an over-arching theme of the offseason. If the Pirates wanted to run more, which they did, doesn’t it make sense to get on base first? Which is why their .342 OBP before Wednesday might be the most encouraging thing they’ve done. Especially when you think about their .291 team mark from 2022 that ranked 28th.
“We’re supporting our guys and trying to help them be the best version of themselves,” Haines continued. “We’ve really tried to encourage them and show them the value of what dominating the middle two-thirds of the plate can do. I think guys have seen the results of it.”
They have. Impressive results. And we’ll get there, to scratch a little below the surface on how the Pirates are genuinely realizing less is more.
But first, let’s take a small detour to Jack Suwinski, who for stretches this season has been downright dominant and whose improvement in these areas encapsulate what the Pirates have done.
Although he’s one of the smartest players on the team, and certainly one of its hardest workers, Suwinski thinks little about individual results. There’s a good chance he’s unaware his OPS jumped from .709 last season to .958 through Tuesday’s 4-1 loss.
Suwinski has improved by selling out to a plan — focused on 66% of the plate, as Haines said — and he’s letting that last third go. Maybe a pitcher paints a corner. Tip your cap. There are teammates, productive teammates, coming up behind him in the lineup.
“There’s less focus on you,” Suwinski said of what has driven the Pirates’ offensive success. “You spend that focus on the team. Next thing you know, we’re just playing for each other.”
There are plenty of numbers to support what Suwinski is saying.
Only four teams have chewed through more pitches than the Pirates (4,572), yet they ranked just 23rd in batted balls (788). The percentage of pitches they chased (23.8) was the second-lowest behind the Dodgers (22.9), while their whiff rate (25.2%) was 11th-lowest.
As far as individual swing percentage at pitches outside of the zone, Connor Joe (14.4) leads all of baseball. Suwinski (15.2%) isn’t far behind, his mark down roughly 10% from the previous season while upping his walk rate by about 6%.
“You’re seeing growth in several of our guys,” Haines said. “A lot of our hitters are learning that you can’t cover everything. You have to give something. Committing to a plan, I think guys have seen early on what can become of that.”
The key now, of course, is sustaining it. Their walk rate has gone from 8.1% (15th) to 10.3% (sixth). Strikeouts have dropped from 25.3% (second-highest) to 20.5% (fifth-lowest). Average exit velocity has soared from 18th (88.3 mph) all the way up to seventh at 90.0 mph.
The fun part is that it might be sustainable.
Although we’ve certainly seen some exceptional levels of performance — Bryan Reynolds’ hot start, Joe delivering some of the best hard-contact numbers in MLB, same for Suwinski — they’re doing things that are at least reasonably repeatable.
Because, as we know, some of what they’re doing well is really doing nothing at all. It’s sticking to a plan and trusting that the guy behind you will get the job done.
“Hitting can be such an individualized event,” Haines said. “However, you can tell when we’re committed to dominating the strike zone. You can see how that affects the entire unit. It’s helping the next guy behind you, then it kind of builds steam from there.
“That’s the thing guys have seen that has kind of resonated with them. We’re committed to it. Certainly a long way to go. But this first month has certainly shown that we can reap the rewards of that.”