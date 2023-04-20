SMETHPORT — Stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, the pressure was on for Janelle Dinch. Tied at 17, the Smethport and Oswayo Valley had been duking it out in an offensive slug-fest, and, with two outs, Dinch could seal a win.
On the second pitch of her at-bat, she found contact, snagging a walk-off double that scored two runs and the 19-17 win for the Lady Hubbers.
“The last couple years we couldn’t close games out. We’d put our heads down and walk away,” said Smethport head coach Jon Peterson. “But we came out in the last inning, hit the ball hard and came out swinging. We got some clutch hits.”
Early on, Smethports’ bats were already hot, with the Lady Hubbers scoring seven runs in the first two frames.
However, OV retaliated with a big fourth inning that brought in nine runs to go up 14-11. The Lady Green Wave would keep the lead, eventually expanding it to 17 until the seventh, when clutch hits from the Lady Hubbers produced six runs in the final frame, capitalized by Dinch’s game-winning double.
Dinch’s work at the plate finished with four hits in five at-bats, tallying a homerun and two doubles, which brought in four RBIs while also rounding home plate twice. In total, the Lady Hubbers found 18 hits and 14 RBIs. Elizabeth Hungiville closed the game in the circle with five strikeouts.
OV’s valiant effort was led by Brooke George, who went 3-for-4 and drove in five runners. Shayden Mesler started in the circle, finding an even field of eight strikeouts and eight walks.
“This win gives us a lot of confidence. We’re going into the second half and the girls have won some close games,” said Peterson. “We’ve lost some close games that we weren’t in, but they know what they have to do to win now. Defensively we have to pick it up a notch, but the girls came out here happy tonight and we’re going to keep it up going forward.”
St. Marys 14, Bradford 0, 5 innings
ST. MARYS — Kendall Young’s perfect game, that saw 12 strikeouts, gave the Lady Dutch their sixth consecutive win. Lindsey Reiter snagged a double at the plate during her 2-for-4 performance that produced two scores and two runs driven in. Gianna Surra had three scores and RBI while finding one hit in three at bats.
Cameron County 17, Coudersport 2, 3 innings
COUDERSPORT — Madyson Dubots-Angood led the Lady Falcons as their 13 runs in the opening two innings gave Coudy the win. Dubots-Angood ended 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Sierra Myers had two hits in four appearances at the plate, driving in three runs and rounding home plate once.
Elk County Catholic 16, Brockway 1, 4 innings
ST. MARYS — The Lady Crusaders’ nine run first inning, which included a home run from Emily Mourer, set the tone in the ECC’s fifth win. Mourer would end with four RBIs, also tallying six strikeouts and three walks as the starting pitcher, while Syd Alexander would finish 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
BASEBALL
St. Marys 13, Bradford 6
ST. MARYS — The Dutchmen’s eight-run first inning proved to outlast the Owls’ comeback attempts, as Bradford fell to 1-4. Charlie Coudriet found a score and four runs during a 3-for-4 day at the plate from the Dutchmen, while the Owls were led by Wyatt Stark’s two RBIs and one run scored, finishing 3-for-4.
AT ST. MARYS R H E Bradford 004 200 0 6 9 1 St. Marys 800 500 X 13 9 0
Bradford:
Noah Swanson (2 SO, 7 BB), Liam Haven (2) (2 SO, 1 BB), Anthony Lama (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Anthony Lama
St. Marys:
Ben Paul (7 SO, 3 BB), Layton Ryan (4) (6 SO, 0 BB) and Carter Price
Kane 8, Port Allegany 5
KANE — A six run fifth inning sealed the win for the Wolves, snapping Port’s undefeated early streak at seven games. Elijah Everett recorded one hit in two appearances at the plate for Kane, producing a run and an RBI. Drew Evens found an RBI and a run scored for the Gators.
AT KANE R H E Port 000 300 2 5 8 1 Kane 002 060 X 8 7 7
Port:
Jacob Causer (3 SO, 7 BB), Nate Wilfong (5) (1 SO, 1 BB), Blaine Moses (6) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Kane:
Elijah Everett (3 SO, 1 BB), Phinn Chamberlin (7) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Luke Ely
Brockway 12, Elk County Catholic 1, 5 innings
ST MARYS — The Crusaders fell to 2-6 after Brockway’s early lead turned into an insurmountable comeback. ECC’s lone run came late, with T Gilmore scoring from a line out from Will Wortman.
AT ST MARYS R H E Bway 023 34X X 12 9 4 ECC 000 01X X 1 4 4
Bway:
Dylan Bash (5 SO, 1 BB) and Andrew Brubaker
ECC: Shawn Geci (4 SO, 7 BB), Colby Nussbaum (3) (2 SO, 1 BB), David Anderson (3) (0 SO, 0 BB), Lance O’Neill (4) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Isaac Dellaquilla