DUKE CENTER — Holding a one-run advantage late, the Otto-Eldred baseball team’s lead was too slim to be safe. With the game still in the Red Raiders’ reach, the Terrors sealed the 6-1 win with a clutch fifth inning.
The fifth frame saw O-E load the bases before Max Splain drove in one run with a single, followed by Cal Minich’s two-run double two batters later. Once again, the Terrors loaded the bases late, scoring once more from a sacrifice grounder from Jaden Prince.
“A couple things went well for us tonight. We went our ace out in Max Splain and he pitched a hell of a game,” said Otto-Eldred head coach Lance Baker. “Offensively, we kind of struggled the last few games, and we played a little small-ball early. We managed to tag on a few early and our bats came alive late.”
Minich, along with Landon Francis, would each go 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Manning Splain rounded home plate three times on a 3-for-4 day at the plate. The Red Raiders’ lone score came from Jake Narby, who was brought in when Ryan Shaffer was hit by a pitch.
The Terrors (13-4) have one game left on their schedule, a rematch against fellow North Allegany League powerhouse Port Allegany (13-4), with the winner being crowned as League Champions.
“Wednesday is for all the marbles. Whoever wins, wins the league and you can’t really ask for more. It’s in our own hands, and I’m sure Port feels the same way. They’re a really good ball club,” said Baker. “If you want excitement, you want some drama, Wednesday is all for you.”
AT DUKE CENTER
R H E
CC 010 000 0 1 5 0
O-E 101 040 X 6 10 1
CC: Eastyn Solveson (5 SO, 2 BB), Jesop Farabaugh (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughman
O-E: Max Splain (8 SO, 1 BB) and Cal Minich
Bradford 12, Oswayo Valley 5
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Owls earned their third win of the season with a strong performance at the plate that saw Talan Reese record a three-run homer.
Reese would finish 3-for-3 with a game-high five runs batted in, rounding homeplate himself three times. Anthony Lama would find two RBIs and two runs scored with two hits in three appearances in the batters’ box.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE
R H E
Bradford 250 120 2 12 11 3
OV 101 000 3 5 8 2
Bradford: Noah Swanson (3 SO, 2 BB), Evan Whitmore (3) (3 SO, 1 BB), Adam Willard (6) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Anthony Lama
OV: Isaiah Goode (3 SO, 6 BB), Andrew Wood (3) (2 SO, 5 BB), Cayden Black (4) (1 SO, 0 BB), Luke Karr (6) (2 SO, 4 BB) and Gaige Hohenwarter
Coudersport 7, Port Allegany 3
COUDERSPORT — Port’s slow-starting offense allowed Coudy to coast off an early lead, giving the Gators their fourth loss of the season.
Mason Roessner led the Falcons with two runs batted in and one scored, going 1-for-2 at the plate. Jacob Hooftallen and Gavyn Ayers both tallied RBIs with Hootallen notching two runs scored.
Drew Evens scored twice for the Gators, also recording four strikeouts as he started on the mound.
AT COUDERSPORT
R H E
Port 001 010 1 3 9 4
Coudy 204 010 X 7 6 2
Port: Drew Evens (4 SO, 1 BB), Nick Wilfong (3) (3 SO, 1 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Coudy: Owen Deutschlander (2 SO, 2 BB), Mason Roessner (3 SO, 1 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Johnsonburg 9, Kane 7
KANE — The Rams’ clutch hitting in the sixth edged Jburg past Kane, stealing a win on the road.
In the top of the sixth, Kaden Dennis singled to bring in Luke Zimmerman, tying the game at seven before a costly error from the Wolves allowed two runs in, surrendering the lead for the remainder of the game.
Zimmerman would finish 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Dennis would tally one run scored along with his RBI. Landon Darr and Lucas Burrs each ended with two RBIs for Kane.
AT KANE
R H E
Jburg 420 003 0 9 13 1
Kane 500 020 0 7 13 1
Jburg: Aiden Zimmerman (9 SO, 1 BB), Kaden Dennis (1) (0 SO, 0BB) and Erik Panebianco
Kane: Brock Wensel (3 SO, 1 BB), Phinn Chamberlin (6) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
SOFTBALL
Elk County Catholic 15, Smethport 0, 5 innings
SMETHPORT — After a dominant 12 run first inning, the Lady Crusaders cruised by the Lady Hubbers in a shutout victory, earning their thirteenth win of the season.
Emily Mourner threw 12 strikes and allowed only two hits in the circle, shutting down all scoring efforts from Smethport.
Leading ECC at the plate was Lydia Anderson, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
Coudersport 15, Port Allegany 10
COUDERSPORT — The Lady Falcons consistent offense outlasted the Lady Gators as they earned their sixth win on the season.
Savannah Myers went 4-for-4 at the plate, hitting four RBIs and scoring twice, while Madyson Dubots-Angood collected three runs batted in and scored twice. Myers also closed out the game with six strikeouts in three innings pitched.
Kayleigha Dowell also was perfect at the plate, leading Port with four runs batted in and two runs scored.
St. Marys 15, at Johnsonburg 0
JOHNSONBURG — A consistent scoring game from the Lady Dutchman along with a big seventh inning presence at the plate sealed the loss for the Ramettes.
Kara and Molly Hanslovan proved to be a dominant duo, with Kara Hanslovan recording a two-run homerun and single RBI and Molly Hansolvan going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and an RBI.
Pitcher Shannon Kaiser struckout nine in the circle, allowing only three hits in five innings.
East Forest 11, Kane 0
MARIENVILLE — The Lady Wolves were unable to score against EF, getting shutout in the midst of a no hitter.