PORT ALLEGANY — Ten games into the regular season, it certainly seems like anything the Gators need, Drew Evens finds.
After helping the Port Allegany baseball team to a victory last night with a perfect performance at the plate, Evens downed Oswayo Valley by pitching a complete game and allowing no runs in the shutout 15-0 victory.
While the Gators’ defense stunted a struggling Green Wave, now 2-6, Port’s bats came alive early and often. It began with a single from Henry Troupe in the bottom of the first, driving in a run before Port loaded the bases and brought in two more runs by capitalizing on OV’s errors. As the game went on, the deficit snowballed, reaching double-digits by the end of the third frame. If their victory was in doubt, a five-run Port fifth inning added an exclamation mark as they defended their home field for win number nine.
Troupe would have a perfect day in the batters’ box, ending 3-for-3 and driving in five runs while rounding homeplate twice. Nick Wilfong would go 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Blaine Moses would tally a score and an RBI with two hits in two appearances at the plate.
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E OV 000 0XX X 0 2 5 Port 334 5XX X 15 8 0
OV:
Isaiah Goode (2 SO, 4 BB), Luke Karr (3) (2 SO, 7 BB) and Gaige Hohenwarter
Port:
Evens (9 SO, 0 BB) and Blaine Moses
Otto-Eldred 12, Smethport 6
SMETHPORT — Key hits from several batters late in the game carried O-E over Smethport, as the Terrors collected their ninth win of the season. Manning Splain led at the plate, ending 4-for-5 with three RBIs and one run scored. Max Splain went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Brendan Magee collected two runs and two scores batted in.
AT SMETHPORT R H E Otto-Eldred 001 050 6 12 13 3 Smethport 202 010 1 6 5 1
Otto-Eldred:
Cal Minich (1 SO, 2 BB), Jared Obenrader (4) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Zach Shuessler Minich
Smethport:
Evan Ruffner (3 SO, 5 BB), Keegan Watson (5) (2 SO, 1 BB), Cole Szuba (6) (1 SO, 5 BB) and Owen Rousnville
Coudersport 16,
Galeton 1, 4 innings
COUDERSPORT — The Falcons’ offensive explosion in the first inning gave way to a blowout win as Coudy improves to 3-3. Wyatt Daisley finished with three runs and two runs batted in during a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate while Mason Roessner found two runs and two RBIs, ending 2-for-4.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E Galeton 0 1 0 0XX X 1 3 3 Coudy 10 3 1 2XX X 16 11 4
Galeton:
Gavin Sykora (0 SO, 2 BB), Mat Zur (1) (1 SO, 3 BB), Devin Stahley (2) (1 SO, 2 BB), Levi Evans (3) (1 SO, 1 BB), Gavin Shutt (4) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Ayden Whipple
Coudy:
Owen Deutschlander (3 SO, 1 BB), Dylan Howard (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Clarion 7, St. Marys 2
CLARION — The Bobcat’s early lead proved to be too much for a comeback at St. Marys fell to 5-4. Charlie Coudriet scored the Dutchmen’s two runs, finishing 2-for-3.
AT CLARION R H E SMA 000 101 0 2 5 1 CLA 400 030 X 7 7 0
SMA:
Charlie Coudriet (3 SO, 2 BB), Lucas Bauer (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Vinny Lenze
CLA:
Tanner Miller (4 SO, 0 BB), Dawson Smail (6) (6 SO, 0 BB) and Hayden Weber, Noah Harrison
Dubois Central Catholic 12, Elk County Catholic 1
DUBOIS — Charlie Geci scored the only run for the Crusaders, going 1-for-2 during ECC’s eighth loss of the season.
AT DUBOIS R H E ECC 000 01X X 1 2 3 DCC 532 2XX X 12 11 0
ECC:
David Anderson (0 SO, 5 BB), Will Wortman (3) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Issac Dellaquilla
DCC:
Carter Hickman (5 SO, 1 BB) and Ben Gritzer
SOFTBALL
Coudersport 16,
Galeton 1, 4 innings
Coudersport 15,
Galeton 5, 5 innings
COUDERSPORT — The Lady Falcons added two wins to their season, sweeping the Lady Tigers in the midst of a double header that lasted a combined nine innings. Coudy sealed game number one with a 10-run fourth inning where Savannah Myers ended with two runs scored and an RBI, Madyson Dubots-Angood went 1-for-3 with three runs and one run batted in and Ava Wahlers finished 2-for-2 with two scores.
In the second game of the day, Coudy led with nine runs in the first frame. Lillian Clinger led at the plate, going 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs. Myers ended with two runs and one run driven in.
St. Marys 15,
Clarion 0, 4 innings
ST MARYS — Gianna Surra and Olivia Eckels powered the Lady Dutch to a shutout win. Eckels tallied three runs scored and two batted in while Surra finished with three runs batted in, going 3-for-4 and finding a double. Kendall Young went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run in the Lady Dutch’s eighth victory.