PORT ALLEGANY — It all came down to the final inning.
After gaining an early lead, the Port Allegany baseball team watched as Coudersport slowly cut the deficit closer and closer, eventually tying the game with three runs in the top of the seventh. With two outs and the threat of facing a momentum-filled Falcons team around the corner, Tyler Fillhart stepped to the plate, eventually snagging a walk-off single to seal the Gators 9-8 victory.
The Gators got out to a hot start, scoring early and often. Drew Evens put Port on the scoreboard with a two-run RBI single, which was repeated by Levi Howard on the following at-bat to go up 4-0. The Gators scored three more runs in the following two innings, but eventually the Falcons’ bats came alive. Jacob Hooftallen doubled in the fourth to bring in two, before he brought in two more with a single in the sixth.
However, with their backs against the wall, the Gators clutch hitting came when it was needed the most, sealing their tenth victory of the year.
Blaine Moses had the most productive day at the plate for Port, ending 2-for-2 with three runs scored and one batted in, while Hooftallen led for Coudy, tallying four RBI’s and a score with two hits in two appearances.
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E Coudy 010 202 3 8 8 2 Port 412 100 1 9 12 5
Coudy:
Gavin Ayers (1 SO, 0 BB), Mason Roessner (2) (3 SO, 0 BB), Owen Duetschlander (6) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Jacbo Hooftallen
Port:
Drew Evens (7 SO, 1 BB), Nick Wilfong (6) (4 SO, 1 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Brookville 12,
Bradford 2, 5 innings
BROOKVILLE — After seeing the game slip away from them, the Owls fell to 1-7 as they struggled to defensively contain the Blue Raiders. The Owls’ scored early when Wyatt Stark successfully stole home in the first, and then again in the fifth when Chase Gray rounded homeplate.
AT BROOKVILLE R H E Bradford 100 01X X 2 2 4 Brookville 205 14X X 12 10 4
Bradford:
Talan Reese (1 SO, 3 BB), Evan Whitmore (5) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Anthony Lama
Brookville:
Carson Weaver (8 SO, 3 BB) and Riley Smith
Otto-Eldred 19,
Galeton 4, 3 innings
DUKE CENTER — The Terrors earned win number 10 with a dominating performance at the plate that generated an early and sizable lead after the first frame. Landon Francis was perfect in the batters’ box, going 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and a game-high four RBIs. Manning Splain tallied four runs scored, ending 3-for-4, while Austin Cousins ended 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two more batted in.
For the Tigers, Levi Evans led at the plate, finishing 1-for-1 that produced a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
AT DUKE CENTER R H E Galeton 1 0 3 XXX X 4 2 3 O-E 11 6 2 XXX X 19 12 1
Galeton:
Mat Zur (1 SO, 8 BB), Gavin Shutt (2) (0 SO, 3 BB) and Anthony Whipple
O-E:
Zach Shuessler (4 SO, 4 BB), Max Splain (3) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Cal Minich
Northern Potter 7, Oswayo Valley 6
SHINGLEHOUSE — The Green Wave’s clutch hits, which combined for five scores in the final two frames, was not enough as NoPo protected their early lead with late defense.
The Panthers were led by Blake Risser, who went 2-for-4 and found a triple that brought in two of his three RBIs in the win. OV’s Andrew Wood went 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Cayden Black found a triple during his 1-for-4 day at the plate that produced a run and an RBI.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE R H E NoPo 031 120 0 7 14 3 OV 010 002 3 6 12 3
NoPo:
Blake Risser (3 SO, 2 BB) and Zach Wright OV: Isaiah Goode (5 SO, 5 BB), Andrew Wood (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Gaige Hohenwater
Punxsutawney 4,
St. Marys 1
ST. MARYS — Despite holding the Chucks scoreless for five straight innings, the Dutchmen could not counter Punxsy’s clutch seventh frame, where they tallied three runs to seal the win. After advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt, Lucas Bauer found the Dutchmen’s only score of the day after being brought in by a Logan Moiser single.
AT ST. MARYS R H E Punxsy 100 000 3 4 7 0 St. Marys 100 000 0 1 3 2
Punxsy:
Nevin Day (3 SO, 0 BB) and Justin Miller
St. Marys:
Lucas Bauer (5 SO, 2 BB), Charlie Coudriet (6) (0 SO, 2 BB) and Carter Price
SOFTBALL
Coudersport 17,
Port Allegany 1, 4 innings
PORT ALLEGANY — The Lady Falcons’ improved to 4-4 after an offensive barrage at the plate built an early lead which the Lady Gators could not mount a comeback.
After Sierra Myers doubled as the second batter of the game, Savannah Myers snagged a double that put the Lady Falcons on the board. Immediately after, Ava Wahlers found a third double in a row to go up 2-0. The Falcons would find four more consecutive hits in the first inning to build their lead to six. Coudy would put the game away for good with seven runs in the fourth.
Savannah Myers would finish with three runs scored and three batted in on a 3-for-4 day in the batters’ box. Sierra Myers and Hannah Fleniken would find identical stat lines, each ending 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
The Lady Gators would find their only score of the game in the bottom of the second, when Emily Errick scored on a Coudy error.
Youngsville 8,
Oswayo Valley 7
YOUNGSVILLE — The Lady Green Wave’s comeback depended on one final inning.
After being down 6-1, a five-run fifth inning tied the game. After tying the game once again in the seventh from a Jadyn Fleischman single, all they needed was three outs without giving up a score to push it to extra innings. OV got one of those three outs, but a tragic error allowed the Lady Eagles to round home plate, sealing the Lady Green Waves’ fifth loss in ten games.
Fleischman ended with two RBIs and a score while going 2-for-4 and Layken Enty finished 2-for-4 as well, tallying two scores and an RBI.
St. Marys 1, Punxsutawney 0
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Through six innings, neither the Lady Chucks nor the Lady Dutch could find a score. However, a single from Avery Eckels in the top of the seventh broke the seal and put the Lady Dutch in front. Clutch defense would hold that lead, giving St. Marys the win to keep their win streak alive. Kendall Young found 10 strikeouts during her seven innings in the circle while only allowing three hits.