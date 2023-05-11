PORT ALLEGANY — Despite getting the lead early, the Port Allegany baseball team watched as Kane slowly bridged the gap, eventually taking the lead with a big third frame. Unable to respond, the Gators fell, 9-3, for their third loss of the season.
Blaine Moses put Port on the board with a single that drove in two, followed by a sac-fly from Levi Howard that gave the Gators a cushion. However, as the Wolves picked up steam, Port failed to break through the opposing defense.
The third inning saw Kane’s Dane Anderson bring in one run with a single, before Isiah Smith’s double put the Wolves out in front. Landon Darr pushed the lead even further with another two-run RBI double.
Kane was led by Darr’s game-high five RBIs as he went 3-for-4 at the plate and recorded one score as well, while Elijah Everett went 1-for-2, scoring twice.
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E Kane 015 000 3 9 10 1 Port 300 000 0 3 6 1
Kane:
Brock Wensel (3 SO, 4 BB), Elijah Everett (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Luke Ely
Port:
Nick Wilfong (0 SO, 0 BB), Jacob Causer (2) (0 SO, 3 BB), Derek Smith (4 SO, 2 BB) and Aiden Bliss
St. Marys 10, Bradford 1
BRADFORD — Early offense led to the Crusaders ninth win of the season, downing Bradford in a near-shut out.
ECC’s runs in the first and second all came back-to-back. To start, Charlie Coudriet was brought in by a Logan Moiser triple before Vinny Lenze brought him in with a single immediately after. Then in the following frame, the Crusaders’ loaded the bases before Tysen Beimel scored, followed by a Lenze sac-fly that gave ECC a 4-0 lead. The Owls lone run came from Juan Gonzalez’s RBI double.
Moiser ended 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one scored, while Beimel was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate, finding two scores in the win.
AT BRADFORD R H E St. Marys 224 002 0 10 18 0 Bradford 000 010 0 1 4 2
St. Marys:
Ben Paul (5 SO, 3 BB), Charlie Coudriet (6) (6 SO, 1 BB) and Vinny Lenze
Bradford:
Evan Whitmore (2 SO, 0 BB), Wyatt Stark (3) (0 SO, 1 BB), Andrew Renwick (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Anthony Lama
Johnsonburg 5, Smethport 1
JOHNSONBURG — The Rams’ big first inning carried them to victory over the Hubbers as Johnsonburg achieved double-digit wins on the season.
Kaden Dennis smashed a homerun that brought in three runs in the first before Nick Myers hit an RBI double to put the Rams out in front early. The Hubbers got their lone run scored off an RBI single from Colin Riekofsky in the fifth.
Dennis would end 1-for-3 with three runs batted in, while Derek Biemel went 1-for-2 with a run scored and one batted in.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E Smethport 000 010 0 1 2 0 Jburg 401 000 X 5 6 2 Smethport: Keegan Watson (5 SO, 5 BB), Logan Hurlburt (6) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Cole Szuba Jburg: Aiden Zimmerman (12 SO, 0 BB) and Rocco Delhunty
SOFTBALL
Elk County Catholic 6, Otto-Eldred 2
DUKE CENTER — The Lady Terrors undefeated stretch came to a close as they struggled to keep up with the Lady Crusaders’ power at the plate.
Emily Mourer put ECC out in front early, as she brought in two runs with a single in the first, then tacked on two more scores with a double in the third. Along with Mourer’s four RBIs, she found 12 strikeouts and two walks while in the circle. Cali Windsor found a similar stat line as O-E’s starting pitcher, ending with 12 strikeouts and only gave up one walk. After the loss the Lady Terror now sit at 11-1.
St. Marys 17, Bradford 0, 5 innings
ST. MARYS — Kendall Young and Shannon Kaiser combined in the circle for a no-hitter against the Lady Owls to give the Lady Dutch win number 11.
Young started for St. Marys, finding nine strikeouts in three innings before Kaiser took over to close the game with four more. At the plate, Olivia Eckels ended 4-for-5 with four runs and two batted in while Molly Hansloven, Lindsey Reiter and Avery Eckels all tallied two RBIs in the win.