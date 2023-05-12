PORT ALLEGANY — When the two powerhouse teams faced off, Drew Evens stepped up once again, dominating on both the mound and in the batters box as the Port Allegany baseball team served Otto-Eldred their second loss of the year in a shutout 8-0 victory.
“We knew coming into the season this year that O-E was going to be a very tough competitive game. They have a really good ball club down there”, said Port Allegany head coach Josh McNeil. “We knew that to be successful in the North Allegany League, O-E was going to be one of the teams to get over the hump. Luckily today we succeeded and our kids played very well today.”
Evens’ impact came early as he faced loaded bases in the first, but managed to get the final two outs via strikeouts, before he smashed a two-run homerun as the third batter in Gator’s lineup. From there, Port would use consistent offense to add to their lead as they pulled away.
“Losing the previous two games, we knew that we had to bounce back and get on the winning board,” said McNeil. “The kids were really dialed in and focused.”
Evens ended 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three batted in. Blaine Moses went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Aiden Bliss went 2-for-3, rounding homeplate twice in the Gators’ thirteenth win of the year.
Before the start of the game, the Gators took time to honor their five seniors, Evens, Blaine Moses, Noah Archer, Kaden Price and Charles Craft.
“The leadership has been a valuable asset to the program and to the school and community,” said McNeil. “They’re all really respectful and know the game well. They’re the go-to guys that the other kids go to and they build them up.”
With only two games left in the regular season, one being a rematch with the Terrors in enemy territory, the Gators are looking towards the District 9 playoffs, with their ultimate goal being a championship banner.
“We’ve been talking about not putting the court before the horse, but we know that we have to finish on a high note regular-season wise. Once the postseason comes, we’re really going to have to dial it in and rely on everybody to be successful,” said McNeil. “The kids are really pumped and they want to make it to a D9 title game. We can’t wait for the postseason.”
AT PORT ALLEGANY R H E O-E 000 000 0 0 1 1 Port 201 212 X 8 12 0
O-E:
Max Splain (3 SO, 0 BB), Zach Schueser (6) (0 SO, 2 BB), Austin Cousins (6) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Cal Minich
Port:
Drew Evens (8 SO, 8 BB), Nick Wilfong (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Aiden Bliss
Brookville 13, Bradford 2, 5 innings
BRADFORD — The Blue Raiders’ early and consistent offense downed the Owls, who were unable to retaliate at the plate as they fell to 2-13.
The Owls two scores came from Travis Barger’s sacrifice-grounder that brought in Adam Ward in the third and Chase Grays’ RBI single in the following frame that brought in Talan Reese.
AT BRADFORD R H E Bville 433 12X X 13 9 3 Bradford 011 00X X 2 3 3
Bville:
Bryce Weaver (5 SO, 5 BB) and Riley Smith
Bradford:
Anthony Lama (2 SO, 9 BB), Adam Ward (5) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Ward, Jackson Nannen
Coudersport 16, Northern Potter 1, 3 innings
COUDERSPORT — Gavyn Ayers’ perfect work at the plate, that produced two doubles and six RBIs, swiftly carried the Falcons over the Panthers, giving Coudy their sixth win of the season.
Ayers finished 3-for-3 while Mitch Taylor went 2-for-2, tallying two runs scored. Mason Roessner ended 2-for-3 with three scores and one run batted in and Jacob Hooftallen recorded two runs and two more batted in on a 1-for-1 day in the batters’ box.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E NoPo 010 XXX X 1 0 2 Coudy 565 XXX X 16 13 1
NoPo:
Wyatt Bliss (2 SO, 1 BB), Garett Fuhrer (3) (0 SO, 1 BB), Ty Daniels (3) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Caine Wright, Fuhrer
Coudy:
Dylan Howard (2 SO, 3 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
SOFTBALL
Otto-Eldred 4, Johnsonburg 2
JOHNSONBURG — After taking their first loss of the season on Wednesday, the Lady Terrors bounced back with a win over the Ramettes, completing the two-game season sweep.
After kick-starting their offense with a run in the first, O-E pulled away for good when a Carrie Drummond single brought in three in the third. Jburg got both their scores from Natalie Dunworth, who homered in the first and notched an RBI single in the fifth.
In the circle, Julia Jones found 11 strikeouts and two walks for Jburg, while Bri Heller tallied nine strikeouts for the Lady Terrors.
Bradford 10, Port Allegany 0, 6 innings
BRADFORD — Kalie Dixon dominated in both the batters’ box and the circle as the Lady Owls earned their fifth win of the season. Dixon faced 24 batters through six innings, only allowing two hits while striking out seven. She also ended a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, tallying four RBIs and three runs scored.