ALLEGANY — It was a strike-slinging showdown for all but one frame, with Max Splain and Caleb Strade battling it out until the very end.
However, in the end, the Otto-Eldred baseball team’s last minute offense got hotter when it mattered, giving the Terrors a 4-1 win, the team’s fourth in four games.
A double from Strade brought in a runner in the sixth, giving the Tigers the first point of the game, however, the Terrors would match that, hitting two doubles in two batters in the top of the seventh from Jaden Prince and Landon Francis. The Terrors would get four more hits in the final frame, before their defense sealed the win.
Francis ended 2-for3 with an RBI and a run scored while Manning Splain would score once as well with one hit in two appearances at the plate. Cal Minich finished 2-4 with two runs driven in.
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
O-E: 000 000 4 4 7 0
C-L: 000 001 0 1 3 1
O-E: Max Splain (15 SO, 2 BB) and Cal Minich
A-L: Caleb Strade (8 SO, 3 BB), Andrew Giardini (7) (1 SO, 4 BB) and Anthony DeCapua
Otto-Eldred 13, Allegany-Limestone 0 (5 innings)
ALLEGANY — The Lady Terrors kept up their dominating season, adding a road win to their season with a seven-run fifth inning.
Katie Sheeler led O-E with a perfect 1-for-1 day at the plate, earning two runs. Katie Rhinehart also scored twice, while Bri Heller went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Sydney Bledinger brought in a run and an RBI. Heller’s work in the circle produced five strikeouts while only allowing a hit and a walk.