SALAMANCA — Big time players make big time plays, and for the Otto-Eldred baseball team, who’s seventh win hinged on a clutch seventh frame, Max Splain stepped up to be that player.
Finding themselves down late, the Terrors rallied in a final frame comeback to take down Salamanca, 8-6.
While the Terrors got on the scoreboard first with a groundout from Splain that brought in a run, the Warriors responded in the third inning. From there two teams went back-and-forth, with both finding offensive production. However, the Warriors drove in four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a one-run lead over the Terrors.
A sac-fly in the seventh allowed Zach Schuesdler to round home plate and tie the game. Two batters later, Splain doubled to drive in a run and take the lead, before he was then brought in due to a Warrior error.
Splain finished with three RBIs and two runs scored on a 1-for-4 day at the plate. Schueslder and Jared Obenrader both tallied two runs scored while Cal Minich ended with an RBI.
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Otto-Eldred 100 013 3 8 3 1
Salamanca 001 014 0 6 2 4
Otto-Eldred: Cal Minich (4 SO, 13 BB) Zach Schuesdler
Salamanca: Zaron Tucker (3 SO, 3 BB), Cory Holleran (5) (0 SO, 2 BB), Cole Urbanski (6) (1 SO, 1 BB), Jacob Herrick (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Kruz Coustenis
Port Allegany 5, Cowanesque Valley 2
PORT ALLEGANY — A four-run first inning proved to be enough to claim the Gators’ sixth win. Aiden Bliss led at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Henry Troupe ended with an RBI, going 1-for-3, while Tyler Fillhart drove in two runs and scored one.
AT PORT ALLEGANY
R H E
CV 000 101 0 2 5 3
Port 401 000 X 5 5 3
CV: Tim Freeman (1 SO, 1 BB), Jordan Vargeson (2) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Ayren Maynor
Port: Drew Evens (6 SO, 0 BB), Nate Wilfong (4) (4 SO, 0 BB) and Aiden Bliss.
SOFTBALL
Otto-Eldred 7, Smethport 0
DUKE CENTER — Bri Heller’s work in the circle, which amassed 19 strikeouts, kept the Lady Terrors undefeated as they won game number four. Katie Sheeler and Jesse Hall both tallied a run in the win, with Hall scoring a run.
Cowanesque Valley 14, Port Allegany 0, 5 innings
PORT ALLEGANY — The Lady Gators failed to protect their home field, falling in five innings in the midst of a Lady Indian no-hitter. Port’s starting pitcher Cayle Lloy found six strikeouts, but allowed five hits and two walks.