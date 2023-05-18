Kalie Dixon’s home run set the tone for the Lady Owls’ domination against Brockway in their second to last game of the season, where they came out on top 11-3.
Bradford found success in the fifth inning, scoring five runs from both Dixon’s homer which allowed for three runs, and a Samantha Miller triple which brought home two.
Along with the homerun, which was her second over-the-fence homerun of the season, Dixon went 2-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched for just above six innings, striking out six and allowing only three hits.
Another offensive contributior included Alanna Benson, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
The Lady Owls final game of the season will be a road matchup against Clearfield on Friday, where they will look to get their eighth win of the season.
Johnsonburg 7,
Port Allegany 2
JOHNSONBURG — The Rammettes’ pitcher impressed during their final game of the regular season against the Lady Gators.
Julia Jones found 13 strikeouts in the circle, only allowing only two runs, while also nabbing an RBI and a run offensively. Zoey Grunanter ended 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one score, while Natalie Dunworth and Gionna Dellaquila each scored one run.
Port Allegany foundnd some early success with a first inning RBI single from Makayla Alcorn and a third inning score from Cayle Loyd.
Bucktail 16,
Oswayo Valley 1, 4 innings
SHINGELHOUSE — Bucktail defeated the Lady Green Wave with a merciless offensive showing in the fourth inning.
Brooke George put up the best effort for OV, finishing 2-for-2 at the plate with a single RBI.
Wellsboro 14, Coudersport 4, 5 innings
WELLSBORO — The Lady Falcons fell to 6-8 with a loss to Wellsboro, falling by double-digits.
Jordyn Aberthany proved to be the biggest offensive weapon for the Hornets, going 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and four runs scored.
Ava Wahlers led the effort for Coudy, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a single run.
Sierra Myers went 1-for-2 for the Lady Falcons, earning one RBI double and a score.
St. Marys 9, DuBois Central Catholic 2
ST MARYS — Olivia Eckels’ five RBIs led St. Marys in their home win against DCC.
Eckels went 2-for-4, while Kendall Young threw for 10 strikeouts and allowed two runs throughout the game.
Elk County Catholic 15, Warren 0, 4 innings
ST MARYS — Elk County Catholic shutout Warren after a nine-run fourth inning presence, sending the Lady Dragons home early.
Emily Mourer took charge for the Lady Crusaiders, pitching for three strikeouts and allowing no runs while in the circle. She also batted 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run.
BASEBALL
Coudersport 10,
Cameron County 9
COUDERSPORT — After trailing for the entire game, a six-run sixth frame pushed the Falcons past the Red Raiders’ in their last game of the season.
Wyatt Daisley went 2-for-4 for the Coudy with one run and one RBI, Danny VanVladricken went 2-for-3 with a run and RBI and Jacob Hooftallen scored twice and batted one run in. Jack Narby hit 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs for CC in the loss.
AT COUDERSPORT R H E CC 005 210 1 9 6 4 Coudy 000 211 6 10 7 7
CC:
Ryan Shaffer (4 SO, 2 BB), Treyton Tucker (4) (0 SO, 3 BB), Jesop Farabaugh (7) (0 SO, 3 BB), Josh Beer (7) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Maddox Baughman
Coudy:
Owen Deutchlander (2 SO, 3 BB), Gavyn Ayers (3) (9 SO, 2 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Genesee 4,
Oswayo Valley 3
BELMONT, N.Y. — Despite tying the game in the top of the sixth inning, the Green Wave came up short against Genesee.
Michael Merstock led OV’s effort, batting 3-for-3 at the plate and nabbing an RBI.
Cayden Black also had a strong offensive presence, hitting 3-for-4 and scoring a single run.
Genesee pitcher Carter Stout would be the difference maker in the tight win, pitching 11 strikeouts and batting 1-for-1 with a single RBI.
AT BELMONT, N.Y. R H E OV 000 102 0 3 8 2 GE 110 010 1 4 11 0
OV:
Ethan Hackman (2 SO, 5 BB), Andrew Wood 5 (0 SO, 0BB) and Gaige Hohenwarter
GE:
Carter Stout (11 SO, 2 BB) and Thai Norasethaporn
Kane 3, Johnsonburg 0
JOHNSONBURG — Luke Zimmerman’s solid performance on the hill kept Kane’s offense at bay, securing a shutout win to end Jburg’s season.
The game was knotted at zero until the Rams finally rounded homeplate, scoring twice from a single from Derek Beimel, followed by another RBI single from Kayden Danekas two batters later.
Derek Beimel, Aiden Zimmerman and Isaiah Jackson both went 1-for-3, scoring once each for the Rams.
AT JOHNSONBURG R H E Kane 000 000 0 0 2 3
Jburg 000 210 X 3 5 0
Kane:
Pinn Chamberlin (6 SO, 2 BB) and Luke Ely
Jburg: Luke Zimmerman (14 SO, 2 BB), Kaden Dennis (7) (1 SO, 0 BB) and Erik Panebianco