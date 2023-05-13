KANE — With both games at home, the Kane baseball and softball teams’ found split results as they took on separate opponents. The baseball team narrowly snuck out a 3-1 win over Allegheny-Clarion Valley, while the softball team fell to Eisenhower 17-7 in six innings.
The Wolves found themselves with a one-run lead going into the sixth, sending in Phinn Chamberlin to seal the win. It had been a battle on the respective hills all day, and now Chamberlin’s assignment would be the difference maker.
With Allegheny-Clarion Valley unable to find substantial contact at the plate, the Kane baseball team snuck out their ninth win of the season, claiming a 3-1 victory at home.
It was a low-scoring affair early, with neither team making it to the scoreboard until the fourth, when the Wolves loaded the bases and brought one in from an Isiah Smith single and another from Isaya Miller’s sacrifice ground out. Kane scored again in the next frame when Elijah Everett drove in a run with a single.
Smith and Everett both finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Chamberlin’s clutch pitching garnered three strikeouts and the win.
The softball team had a different experience as they faced off against the Lady Knights. Falling behind early, the Lady Wolves could not find enough momentum or success to complete a comeback, falling to 6-9 on the season.
Despite the loss, Leah Tigani poured in an impressive performance at the plate, ending 3-for-4 with a homerun, a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Starting in the circle, Tigani found a scattered field of four strikeouts and five walks against the Lady Knights. Hailee Sheaffer went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs batted in and a score for Kane, with Maya Smith collecting a run on a 2-for-4 day in the batters’ box.
AT KANE R H E A-C 000 010 0 4 9 1 Kane 000 210 X 3 4 1
A-C:
Bailey Crissman (6 SO, 1 BB), Sebastian Link (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) Chase Ruth
Kane:
Elijah Everett (3 SO, 3 BB), Phinn Chamberlin (3 SO, 3 BB) and Luke Ely
Elk County Catholic 6, Otto-Eldred 1
ST. MARYS — For five innings, the Crusaders and Terrors were locked in a stalemate, and while O-E broke the tension with Landon Francis single RBI, ECC pulled away in rapid succession in the sixth, sealing the game with Lance O’Neil’s closeout pitching.
Colby Nussbaum led ECC at the plate with a two-run RBI double ending 1-for-3, while O’Neil went 1-for-3 in the batters’ box, tallying two runs batted in and a score.
AT ST MARYS R H E O-E 000 010 0 1 3 1 ECC 000 006 X 6 4 2
O-E:
Cal Minich (4 SO, 2 BB), Jared Obenrader (3) (1 SO, 2 BB) Austin Cousins (6) (0 SO, 2 BB), Landon Francis (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Zach Shuessler, Minich
ECC:
Isaac Delliquila (5 SO, 2 BB), Joe Tettis (4) (6 SO, 3 BB), Lance O’Neil (6) (3 SO, 0 BB) and Charlie Geci, Delliquila
Punxsutawney 7, Johsonburg 5
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Despite Luke Zimmerman’s three runs batted in, the Rams could not keep up with the Chuck’s offense as Jburg took their sixth loss of the season on the road.
Luke Zimmerman ended 2-for-4 while his brother Aiden Zimmerman finished with the same record at the plate, tallying two runs scored. Both found triples in the loss.
AT PUNXSUTAWNEY R H E Jburg 101 300 0 5 8 1 Punxsy 104 110 X 7 9 1
Jburg:
Luke Zimmerman (5 SO, 4 BB), Isaiah Jackson (6) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Erik Panebianco
Punxsy:
Nevin Day (5 SO, 1 BB), Josh Tyger (0 SO, 0 BB) and Cooper Hallman
Coudersport 17,
Galeton 4, 5 innings
GALETON — Despite the Tigers catching up in the second, Coudy pulled away with 14 runs in the final two frames, sealing the Falcons’ seventh win.
Gavyn Ayers finished 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run scored, with LT Myers and Danny VanVladricken each rounding home plate three times.
AT GALETON R H E Coudy 300 68X X 17 8 2 Galeton 210 10X X 4 5 5
Coudy:
Mitch Taylor (3 SO, 2 BB), LT Myers (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Hooftallen
Galeton:
Matt Zur (2 SO, 8 BB), Devin Stahley (5) (0 SO, 1 BB) and Zach Pagno
SOFTBALL
Port Allegany 10, Bradford 4
PORT ALLEGANY — After finding an early lead, the Lady Owls watched as the tides slowly turned, with the Lady Gators pulling away with seven-combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Kelsey Deming went 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI for the Lady Owls and Kalie Dixon scored once and batted one run in, ending 1-for-3. Dixon also found four strikeouts through four innings in the circle. Thea Petruzzi led Port at the plate with four RBIs, finding two hits in four appearances while Maya Smith scored three times in the win.
Port also honored their six seniors: Cayle Lloyd, Leigha Nelson, Makayla Alcorn, Madeline Smith, Petruzzi and Emily Baumgarner.
Elk County Catholic 10, Brookville 2
BROOKVILLE — Emily Mourer’s dominant play at the plate and in the circle carried the Lady Crusaders to a comfortable twelfth win on the season.
Mourer ended 4-for-4 at the plate, tallying five runs batted in and one scored, while recording eight strikeouts as the starting pitcher for ECC. Lydia Anderson ended 2-for-4 with three runs scored and three batted in.
Johnsonburg 10, Cranberry 8
JOHNSONBURGH — Finding themselves down one heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Rammettes’ bats came alive for six runs that kept Jburg infront for their seventh win of the season.
Julia Jones, Jenna Kasmierski, Marlee Cherry, Jayden Gardner and Maria Casilio all tallied runs batted in during the big sixth inning for the Ramettes. Kasmierski finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and one run scored and Jones ended 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, also finding seven strikeouts in the circle.